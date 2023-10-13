Only 1% With Super Vision Can Spot The Frog Among Leaves In 5 Seconds!

Optical Illusion To Test Your IQ: Optical illusions are visual phenomena that trick our minds into seeing things that are not really there or seeing them differently than they actually are. These optical illusion images exploit the limitations of our brains to make us derive at multiple interpretations. These illusions use shapes and patterns to trick our vision.

There are different types of optical illusions that challenge our IQ and vision which include physiological illusions, geometrical illusions, cognitive illusions, and ambiguous illusions. All these optical illusions challenge our vision and ability to focus on detail.

Here we have an interesting optical illusion picture. At first glance, it looks like a picture of dry leaves. But wait, there is also a frog hidden among these leaves. It is difficult to spot because it blends in so well with the leaves.

If you can solve this optical illusion, you are among the 1% of more intelligent than the average population because you have a better ability to think critically and see things from different perspectives. You are also more likely to be good at problem-solving and spatial reasoning.

To spot the frog, try to look for a frog-shaped outline or maybe webbed feet. If you are still having trouble finding the frog, try to squint your eyes or look at the image from a distance. This can help to bring out the frog's outline.

Are you ready? Start the timer! Good Luck!

1 second...

3 seconds...

5 seconds…

Time's up! Are you one of the 1% who spotted the frog in 5 seconds?

If you did, congratulations! You are part of the 1% of people with supervision.

Hidden Optical Illusions Answers

If you could not find the hidden frog in the image, do not worry. Check the optical illusion answer below.

If you enjoyed playing this optical illusion challenge, SHARE this viral optical illusion with your friends and family challenging them to find the frog hidden among leaves within 5 seconds.

