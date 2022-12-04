Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 1% can spot the Donut hidden inside Room in 7 secs!

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. In a normal brain, a human can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image of a Room where a Donut is hiding somewhere inside the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 1% can spot the Donut hidden inside Room

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image was shared as a puzzle for both children as well as adults. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the Donut in the Room by stating “We missed a donut here”. In this optical illusion image, there is a Living Room with a sofa on a neatly placed carpet. There are windows in the room and a cabinet above the Sofa. But there is a Donut hidden inside the Room? It has been claimed that only 1% of people can find the Donut in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the Donut in 7 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the Donut in the Room, then we are here to help you see it clearly. In the optical illusion, you can see a very neat and tidy Room with a cat inside it. The Donut is hidden on the carpet. For your convenience we have highlighted the Donut the in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

At first, it is quite difficult to spot the Donut as it has been camouflaged with the carpet. However, after a few seconds, you will realize through the shape, that it is a donut on the floor. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the Donut hidden inside the Room.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the Donut hidden inside this optical illusion image?

