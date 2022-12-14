Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 3% can spot Toothbrush hidden inside Bedroom in 5 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal brain a human can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a Toothbrush is hiding somewhere inside the Bedroom picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 3% can spot a Toothbrush hidden inside the Bedroom

Image Source: Bright Side

Did you spot the hidden Toothbrush in 5 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden Toothbrush, then we are here to help you. If you look at the image carefully, you will see a Bedroom where are sleeping on the bed. The slippers are lying in front of the bed. There is a lamp, a window with curtains, a side cabinet, and wall shelves inside the bedroom. A lot of objects have been placed inside the bedroom over shelves and the cabinets. This optical illusion of a Bedroom could reveal just how good your eyesight is.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden Toothbrush inside Bedroom in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

The Toothbrush is hiding on the lower shelf of the cabinet above a box. It is difficult to spot the Toothbrush it has been camouflaged with the color of the box. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the Toothbrush hidden in the image.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the Toothbrush hidden inside this optical illusion image?

