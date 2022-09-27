Optical Illusion Visual Test: Symbol you see First reveals your Best Personality Trait!

Optical Illusion Visual Test: These days people are trying to asses their personalities through different optical illusion images. Going by the definition, an optical illusion is a mind-bending illustration of an object or a drawing or a picture that has different appearances and can be perceived differently. In real life, there are many types of optical illusion like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions sometimes also helpful in testing our personalities and things we don’t usually reveal about ourselves. Such illusions are also a part of psychoanalysis as they many a times throw some light on our personality traits. One such fine illustration can be seen in a mind-bending optical illusion image shared on social media.

Symbol you see First reveals your Best Personality Trait

The above image is an optical illusion that was shared on Social Media as a Personality Test asking the viewers “What do you see first? The image is a create art which includes more than one symbol inside it. So, based on the symbol you see first in the image, you will be able to know your best personality trait. This optical illusion claims that what you first see in the image will reveal your strength and best part of their personality.

Which Symbol did you see first in this Optical Illusion?

This optical illusion is kind of a personality test that tells about one of your best personality traits. Symbol you see first in this optical illusion says lots about your personality. The symbols that you can see in this optical illusion are:

A Open Book Roses A Tilted Cross Balloons A Heart A Lion A Smiley Face A Tie

Each of these can reveal information about your Strengths in Life.

1. An Open Book- Intelligence & Intuition

If the first symbol you saw in this optical illusion is an open book, then it means that you are an intelligent person and you have the gift of a strong intuition s. Because of such skills people around you always come to you for help or something more.

2. The Roses - Finding Beauty in Everything

If the first symbol you spotted in this optical illusion was of the roses, then this means that you you can find something beautiful in almost everything. This also means that you have a peaceful nature. You are a kind-hearted person who loves being peaceful and tranquil.

3. A Tilted Cross - Generosity & Loyalty

If the first symbol you saw in the image is a tilted Cross, then it means that you are extremely generous at heart and loyal by nature. This also means that you have mastered the art of self-control and you do not get overwhelm by feelings in different situations.

4. The Balloons - Optimist & Visionary

If Balloons are the first symbol you saw first thing in this optical illusion image, then it means that Optimism and Good Vision are your best personality Traits. You are a free-spirited Optimist who likes to think positive no matter how bad the situation is. You are also a great visionary and sometimes a daydreamer too who wants be make the dreams come true by being hopeful.

5. A Heart - Kind & Loving

If you saw the heart first in this optical illusion, then it means kindness and a loving nature are your best personality traits. This also means that your goal in life is find love. Your Kind-hearted nature compels you to want all people to be happy. People love your nature as you are compassionate, forgiving and loving to all.

6. A Lion - Courage & Bravery

If the first symbol you saw in the image is of a Lion, then it means that courage and bravery are your strengths and defining traits. This also means that you are very confident person and you are also honest towards yourself.

7. A Smiley Face - Positive & Good Sense of Humor

If the first image you saw in this illusion is a smiley face, then this means that you have got a positive attitude and good sense of humour. This also means that you always look at the positive and lighter side of things in a situation.

8. A Tie - Discipline & Dedication

If the first symbol you spotted in this optical illusion is the tie, then it means that you are extremely disciplined and a hard-working person. Your dedication towards your job helps in achieving your goals. You are not scared of any road-blocks and difficult challenges excites you.

Studies have revealed that Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Also, specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our minds into visually perceiving something that isn’t there in real. So tell us, which symbol did you see first in this optical illusion?