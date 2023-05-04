Personality Test: Your Finger Length Reveals Your Ultimate Personality Traits

There are various ways to learn about yourself, but none is more fun and insightful than attempting personality tests. Many things, including your body parts, are linked to your personality. Even the most mundane things in life like your favourite fruit, and cars can say a lot about your character. Today, we bring you one such mind-blowing personality test that will reveal your ultimate personality traits.

Your Finger Length Reveals Your Ultimate Personality Traits!

As per studies, your hands could hold the key to your true self. The length of your fingers can determine your hidden and ultimate personality traits. For instance, a shorter ring finger is associated with low testosterone exposure in the womb. Similarly, the length of your ring and index fingers directly co-relates to other aspects of your behaviour, whether you’re an introvert, adventures lover, narcissistic etc. Take the following personality test to know yourself from the inside.

There are three scenarios laid out before you. Choose the one which applies to you. Are you ready? Let’s dive in then!

1. Ring Finger Is Longer Than Index Finger

If your ring finger is longer than your index finger, you fall under category 1. You are the epitome of charisma and brimming with charm. You believe in yourself and like to take risks. Once, you set your mind to a task, you don’t rest till you accomplish it. You like to live freely and don’t mince words when needed. You go after the things you want with the utmost dedication and don’t like to take no for an answer. You possess a bold personality but are also friendly, outgoing and thoughtful. You are flirtatious and often find yourself on the receiving end of advances as well. You probably work as a soldier, salesperson, trader or CEO. If not, you should definitely consider it.

2. Ring Finger Is Shorter Than Index Finger

If your index finger is longer than your ring finger, you fall under category 2. You are uber-confident and aggressive. You have the demeanour of a true-born leader and like to take charge in situations. You also shine in stressful situations and possess a resourceful, composed and reassuring personality. You like to guide others and rarely lost your cool. However, you are an amateur in the matter of the heart and find dating to be meaningless and stressful. You would rather be alone in your space than allow others to know yourself. But your unique personality makes you an ideal partner. As for a career, you should probably be a politician, teacher or author.

3. Ring Finger And Index Finger Are Of the Same Length

If your ring finger and index finger are the same length, you fall under the final category. You are the textbook definition of a mediator. You are adept at communicating and can influence anyone with your pleasing persona. People always reveal their deepest darkest secrets to you since you’re a great listener as well. You always have a solution to problems and serve as a comforter to others. You appreciate other people and attract virtually everyone with your genial, empathetic and tranquil nature. A drowning person will clutch at a straw; that straw is you. You are loyal, loving and highly caring. You make the best partners in any relationship. Your ideal career should be a nurse, social worker or therapist.

Did you find this finger length personality test insightful? Be sure to tell us in the comments! And don’t forget to share with your friends and family.