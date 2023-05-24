Picture Puzzle: Only A True Puzzle Champion Can Count The Right Number Of Matchsticks Within 21 Seconds. Try Your Skills!

Get your geometry boxes and magnifying glasses because cracking this mental exercise will be no less than Da Vinci’s art. Puzzles with matchsticks are one of the most ancient types of logic exercises for all age groups. Some match firms began placing them on the backs of matchboxes in the 19th century, which made matchstick puzzles popular.

In contrast to the above image, your task is to count the right number of matchsticks. Instead of mathematical logic and formula, this brain teaser for teens will put your visual sharpness and observational skills to the test. It will improve your mental agility by strengthening the connections between brain cells.

How many matchsticks do you see?

A brain teaser involves cognitive abilities and observational power. So, with each attempt your ability to think critically and make decisions advances. Additionally, by solving this picture puzzle you can improve your creativity and analytical skills.

Look for the brain teaser answer here:

This image taken from Brightside show a glass lighter with some matchsticks around. Using your unmatched mindset, extraordinary imagination, and sound reasoning your task is to find the accurate number of matchsticks. Now just divide the image into sections and go through all rows and columns to not miss any clues.

Remember you just have 21 seconds to conclude this mental exercise.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

You are a real Champion! Continue your mental exercise to strengthen your wit and skills with Jagran Josh.

