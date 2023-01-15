Picture Puzzles: Only 1% Visually Intelligent Can Find The Owl In This Library Within 11 Seconds

Here is a picture puzzle to test your visual IQ. This picture puzzle aims to test your observation skills and visual intelligence level. In this picture puzzle, your challenge is to find the hidden owl in this library within 11 seconds. Picture puzzles to test your IQ are designed to assess your intelligence quotient which tells how well you understand, perceive, and analyze visual information presented to you.

What is visual IQ? It is the visual-spatial intelligence that is crucial in cracking competitive exam tests such as reasoning ability, logical reasoning, shapes and direction test, graphical representation, verbal reasoning, etc. People who enjoy reading and writing, solving puzzles, interpreting pictures or graphs, charts, visual arts, etc. Higher visual IQ denotes enhanced levels of reasoning, attention, and memory.

Ready to find the hidden owl in this picture puzzle?

You have only 11 seconds to find the hidden owl in the picture. Challenge accepted?

Find The Hidden Objects In The Picture In 11 Seconds, Test Your IQ

A new picture puzzle has left people scratching their heads. There is an owl hiding in this library. There are people arranging books and some reading while strolling through the library. Fortunately, the library is not much cluttered so we should be able to spot the owl quickly.

However, only 1% of genius have spotted the hidden owl in this picture.

99% of people gave up. They said one needs really hawk eyes and high levels of observation skills to spot the hidden owl in this puzzle. Let us see if you can spot the owl?

You have 11 seconds! Hurry Up! Time Starts Now! 1 second… 2 seconds…

Look carefully around the library in this picture. Analyze each and every item carefully. The owl could be hidden anywhere, especially where you least expect it.

You really need to look hard and carefully in this tricky puzzle to find the hidden owl.

Still searching for the hidden owl in this picture puzzle?

Let us reveal the results!

Were you able to Find The Hidden Owl in the picture puzzle within 11 seconds?

Still no luck? Well, no worries.

Scroll down to reveal the Picture Puzzle Answer below:

Great Work!

