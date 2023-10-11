Analysis

Points Table 2023 World Cup: Team Rankings after India vs Afghanistan; India is at 2nd Spot

World Cup 2023 Points Table: Check the latest status and team standings of the 2023 ICC Cricket here.
Points Table 2023 World Cup Today: India and Afghanistan clashed in match 9 of the 2023 World Cup at New Delhi’s famed Arun Jaitley Stadium. After an impressive display by Afghanistan batters, who chose to bat first after winning the toss, the final score on the board read 272/8 in 50 overs.

However, India came to bat with grave intentions and captain Rohit Sharma showed his critics why he is considered the best striker in the world Sharma smashed the record for the most World Cup centuries after hitting his 7th in  63 balls. Rohit Sharma concluded his innings at 131 off 84 deliveries and sealed the match in India's favour.

With this incredible display of cricket, India moved to number 2 on the points table.

2023 ICC World Cup Points Table

Here are the team standings after Match 9: India vs Afghanistan on October 11, 2023

Rank

TEAM

PLAYED

WON

LOST

TIED/NR

POINTS

NET RR

1

 New Zealand

2

2

0

0

4

+1.958

2

India 

2

2

0

0

4

+1.500

3

Pakistan

2

2

0

0

4

+0.927

4

 South Africa

1

1

0

0

2

+2.040

5

 England

2

1

1

0

2

+0.553

6

 Bangladesh

2

1

1

0

2

-0.653

7

 Australia

1

0

1

0

0

-0.883

8

 Sri Lanka

2

0

2

0

0

-1.161

9

 Netherlands  

2

0

2

0

0

-1.800

10

Afghanistan

2

0

2

0

0

-1.907

 

 
