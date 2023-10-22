Points Table 2023 World Cup: Team Rankings after India vs New Zealand

Points Table 2023 World Cup Today: India and New Zealand clashed in match 21 of the 2023 World Cup at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.

Tom Latham walked out for the toss representing New Zealand in the absence of Kane Williamson. India won the toss, and captain Rohit Sharma chose to bat first.

New Zealand struggled to get going after the early loss of Will Young and Devon Conway. However, Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra managed to put up a brilliant partnership. Mitchell scored a hundred (130 off 127 balls).

New Zealand registered a total of 273 on the scoreboard in 50 overs.

India got off to another explosive start thanks to Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. However, India was eventually reduced to 191/5 after the run out of Suryakumar Yadav. But Virat Kohli delivered another masterclass performance and proved why he’s called the master of chase in modern cricket.

Kohli made 95 runs in 104 balls but was dismissed by Matt Henry while going for a six to score his hundred. India still managed to get the better of New Zealand in a nail-biter of a match. Ravindra Jadeja finished the game off in style with a four.

India beat New Zealand by 4 wickets and moved to number 1 on the points table .

Here are the team standings after Match 21: India vs New Zealand on October 22, 2023