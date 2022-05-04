Raj Thackeray Biography: Age, Early Life, Education, Political Career, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, and More
Raj Thackeray Biography: He is an Indian politician and the chairperson of a regional political party, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). He is a cousin of Uddhav Thackeray, the current Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Take a look at his early life, age, political career, etc.
Raj Thackeray: Key Facts
|Real Name
|
Swararaj Shrikant Thackeray
|Born
|14 June 1968
|Age
|53
|Place of Birth
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Parents
|
Father: Shrikant Thackeray
Mother: Kunda Thackeray
|Spouse (s)
|Sharmila Thackeray
|Children
|2,
|Party Name
|Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS)
|Profession
|Politician
|Qualification
|Graduate
|College Name
|Sir Jamsetjee Jeejeebhoy School of Art, University of Mumbai
READ| Who is Pradeep Gawande? True Age, Marriage With UPSC Topper Tina Dabi, Family, Education, IAS Career| Biography
Raj Thackeray Biography: Early Life, Education, and Family
His real name is Swararaj Shrikant Thackeray. His parents were Shrikant Thackeray (father), and Kunda Thackeray (mother). In his childhood, he was trained in tabla, guitar, and violin. He completed his graduation from Mumbai's Sir J.J. Institute of Applied Art. He was married to Sharmila Wagh, who is the daughter of Marathi cinema photographer and producer-director Mohan Wagh. The couple has two children, one daughter, and another son.
Raj Thackeray: Political Career
His political career began with the formation of the Shiv Sena's student wing, the Bharatiya Vidyarthi Sena. During the campaign for the 1990 Maharashtra assembly elections, he became prominent. In 2005, he resigned from the Shiv Sena and announced his intention to start a new political party. In March 2006, he established the "Maharashtra Navnirman Sena" party. He was linked with several controversies like the 2008 Anti-North Indian campaign, business signboards in Marathi, etc.
READ| Gangubai Kathiawadi Biography: Early Life, Age, Career, Family, Real Story of Mafia Queen, and More