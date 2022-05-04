Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Raj Thackeray Biography: Age, Early Life, Education, Political Career, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, and More

Raj Thackeray Biography
Raj Thackeray Biography

Raj Thackeray Biography: He is an Indian politician and the chairperson of a regional political party, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). He is a cousin of Uddhav Thackeray, the current Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Take a look at his early life, age, political career, etc.

Raj Thackeray: Key Facts

Real Name
Swararaj Shrikant Thackeray
Born 14 June 1968
Age 53
Place of Birth Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Parents

Father: Shrikant Thackeray

Mother:   Kunda Thackeray
Spouse (s) Sharmila Thackeray
Children 2, 
Party Name Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS)
Profession Politician
Qualification Graduate
College Name Sir Jamsetjee Jeejeebhoy School of Art, University of Mumbai

Raj Thackeray Biography: Early Life, Education, and Family

His real name is Swararaj Shrikant Thackeray. His parents were Shrikant Thackeray (father), and Kunda Thackeray (mother). In his childhood, he was trained in tabla, guitar, and violin. He completed his graduation from Mumbai's Sir J.J. Institute of Applied Art. He was married to Sharmila Wagh, who is the daughter of Marathi cinema photographer and producer-director Mohan Wagh. The couple has two children, one daughter, and another son. 

Raj Thackeray: Political Career

His political career began with the formation of the Shiv Sena's student wing, the Bharatiya Vidyarthi Sena. During the campaign for the 1990 Maharashtra assembly elections, he became prominent. In 2005, he resigned from the Shiv Sena and announced his intention to start a new political party. In March 2006, he established the "Maharashtra Navnirman Sena" party. He was linked with several controversies like the 2008 Anti-North Indian campaign, business signboards in Marathi, etc. 

