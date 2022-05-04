Raj Thackeray Biography: Age, Early Life, Education, Political Career, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, and More

Raj Thackeray Biography: He is an Indian politician and the chairperson of a regional political party, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). He is a cousin of Uddhav Thackeray, the current Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Take a look at his early life, age, political career, etc.

Raj Thackeray: Key Facts

Real Name Swararaj Shrikant Thackeray Born 14 June 1968 Age 53 Place of Birth Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Parents Father: Shrikant Thackeray Mother: Kunda Thackeray Spouse (s) Sharmila Thackeray Children 2, Party Name Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Profession Politician Qualification Graduate College Name Sir Jamsetjee Jeejeebhoy School of Art, University of Mumbai

Raj Thackeray Biography: Early Life, Education, and Family

His real name is Swararaj Shrikant Thackeray. His parents were Shrikant Thackeray (father), and Kunda Thackeray (mother). In his childhood, he was trained in tabla, guitar, and violin. He completed his graduation from Mumbai's Sir J.J. Institute of Applied Art. He was married to Sharmila Wagh, who is the daughter of Marathi cinema photographer and producer-director Mohan Wagh. The couple has two children, one daughter, and another son.

Raj Thackeray: Political Career

His political career began with the formation of the Shiv Sena's student wing, the Bharatiya Vidyarthi Sena. During the campaign for the 1990 Maharashtra assembly elections, he became prominent. In 2005, he resigned from the Shiv Sena and announced his intention to start a new political party. In March 2006, he established the "Maharashtra Navnirman Sena" party. He was linked with several controversies like the 2008 Anti-North Indian campaign, business signboards in Marathi, etc.

