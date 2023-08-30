Seek and Find: People with eagle eyes can spot a dolphin in the rose in 4 seconds. Can you?

Seek and find puzzles are one of the most popular forms of puzzles that require the reader to find a hidden object in the image.

Solving seek and find puzzles is a great way to boost brain health. Readers need to engage their brains and eyes to find the hidden object in the image.

Also read: 10 Super Fun Spot the Difference Puzzles to Test Your Visual Skills!

Those with good concentration and high attention to detail will find it easier to solve such challenging puzzles.

Studies suggest that solving puzzles has a beneficial effect on the brain. It also provides protection against cognitive decline in old age.

Are you highly attentive?

Attempt this challenge and find out now!

Seek and Find Puzzle: Find Dolphin in 4 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

In the image shared above, a beautiful red rose can be seen.

It looks beautiful, isn’t it?

But the rose is not what you need to look for.

There is a dolphin in the image, and you need to find it in 4 seconds.

Individuals with high attention to detail will be able to spot the dolphin quickly.

Your time starts now.

Also read: Brain Teaser for Geniuses: Find the Value of Balloons in 9 Seconds!

Focus your eyes on the image and see if you can spot the dolphin.

This will be a good test of your observation skills.

Have you found the hidden dolphin?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Check the image carefully.

The dolphin has camouflaged itself so well with its surroundings that it cannot be detected at first glance.

And…

Time’s up.

Some of our eagle eyed readers might have spotted the dolphin by now.

If you are one of them, then you have excellent observation skills.

Those who couldn’t find the dolphin can check out the solution given below.

Find Dolphin in 4 Seconds: Solution

The dolphin can be spotted on center of the image.

If you loved this challenge, you can try other interesting challenges from our recommended reading section below.

