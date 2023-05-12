Seek and Find Puzzle: Can you find a boy among girls in 4 seconds?

Seek and Find Puzzle: The “seek and find” puzzle is based on the premise of finding a hidden item within a picture within a time limit.

These puzzles can also be a great stress reliever and a way to unwind after a long day, as they require focus and concentration while providing a sense of accomplishment once the hidden item is found.

They are very popular among children and adults alike and are often used as a fun way to improve cognitive skills, attention span and visual perception.

How detail-oriented you are?

Find out with this quick challenge.

Seek and Find Puzzle: Can you find the bicycle in the museum in 5 seconds?

Seek and Find - Find Boy among Girls in 4 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above depicts a group of golden-haired girls.

There is a boy among the girls and the challenge for you is to identify the boy in 4 seconds.

Only the sharpest pair of eyes will be able to spot the boy within the time limit.

Look carefully at the image, and scan all the areas to identify the boy among the girls.

Have you spotted the boy?

No?

Focus carefully once again and see if you can identify the boy.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking fast.

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you spotted the boy in the image successfully?

We believe most of you might have spotted the boy by now.

Those still searching can check out the solution provided below.

Find Boy among Girls in 4 Seconds - Solution

The boy can be seen on the fourth row on the right side of the image.

