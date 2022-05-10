Shivkumar Sharma Biography: Birth, Age, Family, Career, Awards and Death of famous Santoor Maestro

Shivkumar Sharma Biography: Santoor Maestro Shivkumar Sharma succumbed to cardiac arrest in the early hours of Tuesday at his Pali Hill residence in Mumbai. He was 84. He is survived by his wife and children.

Who was Shivkumar Sharma?

Birth 13 January 1938 Age 84 years Father Uma Dutt Sharma Occupation Musician Instruments Santoor Tabla Wife Manorama Children Rahul Sharma Rohit Sharma Death 10 May 2022

Shivkumar Sharma Biography: Birth, Age and Education

Shivkumar Sharma was born in a family of singers. His father Uma Dutt Sharma was a singer. He taught him vocals and tabla at the age of five.

At the age of thirteen, Sharma started learning santoor - an instrument he later mastered in. He gave his first performance in Mumbai in 1955.

Shivkumar Sharma: Wife and Children

Shivkumar Sharma was married to Manorama. The couple gave birth to two children-- Rahul and Rohit.

His son Rahul began learning Santoor at the age of 13. The father-son duo have given several performances together since 1996. In an interview in 1999, Shivkumar revealed that he chose Rahul as his Shishya because he believed he had the gift of God.