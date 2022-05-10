Shivkumar Sharma Biography: Birth, Age, Family, Career, Awards and Death of famous Santoor Maestro

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma succumbed to cardiac arrest on Tuesday morning at his Pali Hills residence in Mumbai. At this sad event, we look at his life.
Created On: May 10, 2022 15:47 IST
Modified On: May 10, 2022 16:07 IST
Shivkumar Sharma Biography: Santoor Maestro Shivkumar Sharma succumbed to cardiac arrest in the early hours of Tuesday at his Pali Hill residence in Mumbai. He was 84. He is survived by his wife and children. 

Who was Shivkumar Sharma?

Birth 13 January 1938
Age 84 years
Father Uma Dutt Sharma
Occupation Musician
Instruments

Santoor

Tabla
Wife Manorama
Children

Rahul Sharma

Rohit Sharma
Death 10 May 2022

Shivkumar Sharma Biography: Birth, Age and Education

Shivkumar Sharma was born in a family of singers. His father Uma Dutt Sharma was a singer. He taught him vocals and tabla at the age of five. 

At the age of thirteen, Sharma started learning santoor - an instrument he later mastered in. He gave his first performance in Mumbai in 1955. 

Shivkumar Sharma: Wife and Children

Shivkumar Sharma was married to Manorama. The couple gave birth to two children-- Rahul and Rohit. 

His son Rahul began learning Santoor at the age of 13. The father-son duo have given several performances together since 1996. In an interview in 1999, Shivkumar revealed that he chose Rahul as his Shishya because he believed he had the gift of God. 

 
