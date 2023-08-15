PM's Pagadi: What Is The Significance Of Turbans Worn By PM Modi On Independence Day?

PM Modi's Pagadi: PM hoisted the national flag at Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day for the 10th time. In these ascending years what remained the same is his flamboyant pagadi(turbans). His Independence Day outfits have received worldwide applause and credit mostly goes to his pagadis. Do you know the significance of his choice of pagadi?

In this article, we try to decode the theme and thought of each pagadi PM Narendra Modi worn in the decade.

What is a Pagadi?

Pagadi is a locally used term for turban used in the Indian subcontinent. The head is worn by both men and women as a symbol of honour and respect. Also, known as saafa in some parts, the kind of cloth used represents the region and community of the person.

Significance of PM Pagadi's over the years

2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of 77th Independence Day addressed the nation wearing a multi-coloured Rajasthani Bandhej Safa. He completed his ethnic outfit with an off-white kurta and churidar and a black jacket.

2022

During the 76th Independence Day, PM Modi wore a tricolour theme turban supporting the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. His powder blue jacket was surely complimenting his turban.

2021

While addressing the nation for the 8th Independence Day as a Prime Minister, he wore a saffron turban with red patterns and a long pink trail. His whole outfit included a traditional kurta and a churidar, a blue jacket, and a stole.

2020

In 2020, Narendra Modi chose a cream-coloured traditional kurta and churidar along with an orange and yellow safa. Safa is a term used for Pagadi in Rajasthan with a long loose trail.

2019

Prime Minister Modi hoisted the national flag at Red Fort in a white kurta with his red and orange leheriya turban that had a tinge of green.

2018

The 2018 Independence Day look of PM Modi comprises a plain orange and red safa, with a long trail, and a white kurta. He teamed the ensemble with a black and white stole.

2017

PM Modi opted for a beige bandhgala kurta paired with a yellow-red turban with a long trail.

2016

On the occasion of the 69th Independence Day, PM Modi was seen in a plain white kurta with and red-pink-yellow coloured Rajasthani safa.

2015

This year PM Modi sported a kurta and paired it with a beige Nehru jacket. His turban had red and green stripes on it. Modi jacket’. His look featured an additional embellishment – a tri-coloured pocket square.

2014

On his first Independence Day as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi opted for a Jodhpuri bandhej turban in bright red colour with a loose green trail. He paired it up with an off-white half-sleeved khadi kurta and a white signature taut churidar.

