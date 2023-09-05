How keen are your eyes? Spot 2 differences in the popcorn picture within 5 seconds.

There are many ways to improve overall cognitive abilities, such as through exercise and solving puzzles. Now, doing exercises may get boring at one point in time; on the other hand, solving puzzles will never get monotonous.

If you genuinely want to improve your observation skills and attention to detail, then you must solve at least one spot the difference puzzle daily. These puzzles challenge your vision, as finding differences between two almost identical images is pretty difficult. If you are curious to know how good your skills are, then try this spot the difference game we have ready for you today. Let’s go.

Only geniuses can spot two differences between the Frozen pictures in 5 seconds!

Spot 2 differences in 5 seconds

Source: Brain Games and Puzzle

The image above is of a full tub of popcorn. The popcorn in the tub looks more adorable than delectable. The two images are almost indistinguishable, but if you take a closer look at them, you will find 2 subtle differences between them. As you already know from the title, it is your task to find the differences. Oh, and you only have 5 seconds to find them. All the best.

Remember, 5 seconds and no more.

If you are unable to identify the differences, do not worry because we have revealed the solution to this spot the difference puzzle. Scroll down to see it.

Most Popular | Engage your eagle eyes and spot 3 differences in the dog image within 15 seconds!

Spot the difference solution

Here are the three differences between the two popcorn pictures. See them for yourself:

Source: Brain Games and Puzzle

We sincerely hope that you enjoyed this spot the difference puzzle with us. You may also find these entertaining:

You are in top 98% if you can spot 4 differences in the gym pictures within 12 seconds.

Test your attention to detail and spot 5 differences between the two Hercules pictures in 20 seconds.

Spot 5 differences in the raccoon picture in 25 seconds. Test your attentiveness!