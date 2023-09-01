Only geniuses can spot two differences between the two Frozen pictures in 5 seconds!

There are many ways to improve overall cognitive abilities, such as through exercise and solving puzzles. Now, doing exercises may get boring at one point in time; on the other hand, solving puzzles will never get monotonous.

If you genuinely want to improve your observation skills and attention to detail, then you must solve at least one spot the difference puzzle daily. These puzzles challenge your vision, as finding differences between two almost identical images is pretty difficult. If you are curious to know how good your skills are, then try this spot the difference game we have ready for you today. Let’s go.

Spot 5 differences in the raccoon picture in 25 seconds. Test your attentiveness!

Spot 2 differences in 5 seconds

Source: Brain Games and Puzzle (YouTube)

The image above is of Disney’s contemporary hit animated film, Frozen. You can see Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and Swenn standing in a snowy forest in the picture. The two images are almost indistinguishable, but if you take a closer look at them, you will find 2 differences between them. It is your task to find them all. Oh, and you only have 5 seconds to find them. All the best.

Remember, 5 seconds and no more.

If you are unable to identify the differences, don't worry because we are about to give you the solution to this spot the difference puzzle. Scroll down to see it.

Engage your eagle eyes and spot 3 differences in the dog image within 15 seconds!

Spot the difference solution

Here are the two differences between the two Frozen pictures. See them for yourself:

Source: Brain Games and Puzzle (YouTube)

Were you able to spot all of the differences between the two images within the time limit? If you were, then congratulations. If some of you were unable to find the differences, then you can try your hand at these:

