People with incredible vision can easily spot the cat on the tree in 5 seconds. Can you?

Optical illusions are a great way to coordinate your senses with your brain. They are an effective way to give you a mental workout and have your mind refreshed. Puzzles that put a person's ability to observe, pay attention to detail, and utilise broad cognitive talents to the test are appealing. Solving puzzles like the one we've prepared for you today is a lot of fun, in addition to helping readers improve the aforementioned talents.

If you are looking for a way to challenge yourself and have fun at the same time, you have come to the right place. Test your mind with this hidden cat optical illusion. Are you ready? Let’s begin.

Only people with extraordinary vision can spot the hidden animal in the frog picture within 7 seconds!

Optical Illusion: Spot the cat in 5 seconds

Who doesn’t love cats? These tiny, fuzzy little creatures are the cutest. They are also one of the most sought-after pets in the world. But, cats are as cute as they are mischievous and there is one hidden in this picture of the fallen tree. Can you find the cat here?

Look closely at the image below. One more thing, no one has been able to find the cat in 5 seconds or less. But we believe that you can.

Good Luck!



Source: Animal Quiz

The clock’s ticking!

1… 2… 3… 4… and 5!

Time’s up, people.

Did you find the cat?

Yes?

Well, if you have found the cat, Congratulations! You are the record holder. For those who haven’t found the cat. Don’t worry, you are not the only one. We know that this optical illusion is hard, so do not trouble yourself anymore.

We are going to reveal the answer now.

Keep reading to find out where exactly the pesky cat has been hiding.

And drumrolls….

Optical Illusion Solution

Here is the solution to this hidden cat optical illusion.

Source: Animal Quiz

