GENERAL KNOWLEDGE
Current GK
Updated:
Get the latest
General Knowledge
and
Current Affairs
from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
World Cup Winners
When is Diwali 2023
Apple Events 2023
G20 Quiz Questions
Latest Education News
Top 5 Hindi Current Affairs of the Day: 12 सितंबर 2023 –दुनिया का सबसे ऊंचा फाइटर एयरफील्ड
5 hrs ago
Top 10 Places to Visit in the World
5 hrs ago
JEE Main Paper Pattern 2024: Check Here Marking Scheme, Section-wise Marks
5 hrs ago
Apple Event 2023 Key Highlights: Check iPhone 15, Latest iOS, Apple Watch and Other Announcements
5 hrs ago
MP Board 11th Marathi Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised MPBSE Marathi Syllabus PDF
5 hrs ago
9 Countries With the Most Islands
5 hrs ago
JEE Main Mathematics Syllabus 2024: Detailed Syllabus with Unitwise Topics, Download PDF
6 hrs ago
JEE Main Chemistry Syllabus 2024: Detailed Syllabus with Unitwise Topics, Download PDF
6 hrs ago
JEE Main Physics Syllabus 2024: Detailed Syllabus with Unitwise Topics, Download PDF
6 hrs ago
JEE Main Complete Syllabus 2024: Detailed Syllabus with Unitwise Topics, Download PDF
6 hrs ago
List of all Full Moons in 2023
6 hrs ago
Asia Cup 2023 Points Table Super 4: Current Team Ranking, Standings, and Net Run Rate
6 hrs ago
Puzzle IQ Test: Find 6 Hidden Words In The Picture In 15 Seconds!
6 hrs ago
Optical Illusion IQ Test: Help Earth in Finding the Musical Note in Space Picture within 7 secs!
7 hrs ago
Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Find the alien in the picture in 7 seconds!
8 hrs ago
JELET Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Released at wbjeeb.nic.in
9 hrs ago
BTEUP Result 2023 OUT at bteup.ac.in: Check How to Download Even Semester Marksheet
9 hrs ago
BTEUP Result 2023 Out: ईवन सेमेस्टर परीक्षाओं के नतीजे bteup.ac.in पर घोषित, कुल पास प्रतिशत 66.8%, ये रहा मार्कशीट डाउनलोड Link
9 hrs ago
Result Updates
UK Board 12th Result 2023 - Scrutiny Result
Sep 8, 2023
UK Board Result 2023 - Scrutiny Result
Sep 8, 2023
UK Board 10th Result 2023 - Scrutiny Result
Sep 1, 2023
NIOS Board 10th Result 2023 - Declared
Jun 26, 2023
For more results,
click here
