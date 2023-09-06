Use your sharp eyes to spot the snowman on the mountain in 5 seconds.

Internet users are currently intrigued by optical illusion puzzles. Despite the fact that these puzzles have been around for a long time, the first known work is from the 12th century, since last year, these optical illusion puzzles have grown in popularity, particularly online. Puzzles that put a person's ability to observe, pay attention to detail, and utilise broad cognitive talents to the test are appealing.

Solving puzzles like the one we've prepared for you today is a lot of fun, in addition to helping readers improve the aforementioned talents. However, we must warn you ahead of time that today's optical puzzle will not be completed by everyone. You can only solve it if you have exceptional attentiveness. Are you ready? Let’s begin.

Only people with super vision can spot the old man hidden in the 1800s picture in 7 seconds.

Spot the snowman in 5 seconds

Source: Bright Side

In the image above, you can see a mountainous terrain. It looks like summer is coming after a harsh winter. You can see that the lake in the valley is still frozen. No living soul can be found in the picture (apart from the trees). However, there is a snowman hidden here somewhere. Now, the duty falls upon your shoulders to spot the snowman hidden in the picture. As mentioned above, the time limit that we have set for this puzzle is 5 seconds. So, set your timers, grab your glasses, and get started.

Channel your inner detective and spot the ghost in the ballroom within 6 seconds.

We will be waiting for you at the end with the solution. Make sure to scroll down only after you have run out of time. Do not cheat. If you do, then you will not be able to test the sharpness of your eyes.

Have you found the snowman yet? If not, then let us give you a hint.

Hint: The snowman can be found on the left side of the image. Now, did you spot the snowman? Hurry up. The clock’s ticking. Tick tok… tik tok.

And you have run out of time. Scroll down to see whether or not you solved this optical puzzle right.

Optical Illusion Solution

In this optical illusion puzzle, you had to spot the snowman on the mountain. Here is it:

Source: Bright Side

