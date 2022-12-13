These brain teasers are so fun, they will make your day!

Brain teasers are a fun way to recharge your mind. Visualize your mind like a machine. This machine works at all times, even when you are asleep. It allows new information to enter, processes it, and gives your body the directions it needs to perform appropriately.

Moreover, it also makes use of previously held information and draws out the meaning. While the tasks of the human mind are complex and cannot be fully explained in just a few paragraphs, it is very much clear that the human mind works extremely efficiently.

However, just like every machine requires some time off, the human mind too needs some time to rest and rejuvenate. While sleep is the best way to calm the mind, fun activities that spark your mood can also be a great stressbuster. That is why we bring to you some exciting brain teasers that will help you relax and have a few moments of fun amidst your busy schedule.

Are you ready? Here you go!

No, we didn't scam you; we have all the answers listed below. We can understand your excitement to know the answers. Simply scroll down and you will get the answers to the brain teasers.







ANSWERS:







BRAIN TEASER 1:

What comes once in a minute, twice in a moment, but never in a thousand years?

Answer:

The letter "M"

BRAIN TEASER 2:

I have keys, but no locks. I have space, but no room. You can enter, but you can’t go outside. What am I?

Answer:

A computer keyboard

BRAIN TEASER 3:

I have seas without water, coasts without sand, towns without people, and mountains without land. What am I?

Answer:

A map

BRAIN TEASER 4:

A man shaves several times a day but still has a beard. Who is he?

Answer:

A barber

BRAIN TEASER 5:

What coat is best put on wet?

Answer:

A coat of paint







Well, that was pretty fun, wasn’t it?

