These fun brain teasers will make your day!

Hello folks!! Welcome back to the fun section.

Do you know what a brain teaser is? It is a riddle that has a double or hidden meaning that requires creative, outside-the-box thinking. Their answers are often unexpected, so the reader must think very carefully when solving them.

We have some awesome teasers for you today, that will not only make you think hard but will also tickle you a bit.

So why so much delay? Let’s start –

Brain Teaser 1

What has hands and a face, but can’t hold anything or smile?

Brain Teaser 2

It belongs to you, but your friends use it more. What is it?

Brain Teaser 3

If you don’t keep me, I’ll break. What am I?

Brain Teaser 4

There’s only one word in the dictionary that’s spelled wrong. What is it?

Brain Teaser 5

You’re running a race and at the very end, you pass the person in 2nd place. What place did you finish the race in?

Brain Teaser 6

I have a tail and a head, but nobody. What am I?

Brain Teaser 7

What 2 things can you never eat for breakfast?

Brain Teaser 8

Which word becomes shorter when you add 2 letters to it?

Brain Teaser 9

What gets wet as it dries?

Brain Teaser 10

Kate’s mother has three children: Snap, Crackle, and ___.

Got the answers? No? No worries, here we go –

Answer to riddle 1: A clock

Answer to riddle 2: Your name

Answer to riddle 3: A promise.

Answer to riddle 4: The word “wrong.” It’s the only word that’s spelled W-R-O-N-G.

Answer to riddle 5: You finished in 2nd place.

Answer to riddle 6: A coin

Answer to riddle 7: Lunch and dinner

Answer to riddle 8: The word “short.”

Answer to riddle 9: A towel

Answer to riddle 10: Kate! It’s Kate’s mother, after all