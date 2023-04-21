Today’s Wordle: 671 Hints and Clues of 21 April with Solution for Word Puzzle Game

Hello Wordle lovers,

Wordle is back with a brand new Wordle of the day and we are back with super-interesting Wordle hints for you. Yes, the spark of the game gets enhanced by a cent percent when our thrilling hints help you crack the word. All we aspire to see is that winning scratch you make after you crack the Wordle of the day with the help of our Wordle hints. With this hope, we are back with another set of Wordle hints for Wordle 671, for 21st April 2023.

Wordle today decided to be kind to its players and thus has come up with a super easy wordle of the day. The Wordle game never misses entertaining its players with hard-to-crack 5 letters English word every day. The Wordle answer today, though, is super easy, but it won’t click until you come across just the right Wordle hints. NYTimes Wordle is a fun game to play when you are bored or just want some adrenaline rush.

Are you ready for our exciting Wordle hints?

Before that, let us know the game better.

How to play Wordle?

The NYTimes Wordle is a game that is loved by all age groups. Whether you are a school-going child, a spunky teenager, or a mature adult, all of us desire some Wordle fun in our day. To quench this thirst, NYTimes Wordle comes with a brand new 5-letter word every day. Unlike other games that give you the chance to play unlimited at any time of the day, Wordle gives you only 6 chances to crack the word. If you lose in all of these 6 chances, you will have to wait for the next sunrise for the new word.

Thus, the smart look for hints at Jagran Josh to crack their Wordle challenges in just minutes.

Playing Wordle is not easy, but that is what makes it super entertaining. Every day the word game comes up with a grid, allowing you to make 6 guesses of a 5 letter word.

If any of the letters you put exist in that five-letter word, the box will turn yellow. If the letter is placed exactly in the right box in any of your guesses, it will turn green.

The goal is to crack that one 5-letter word chosen by Wordle within 6 attempts.

How on earth can you crack the exact right word without any external help? Well, that's why we are here, to help you out!

Below are the 5 hints you may need. In case you still fail, we'll not leave your hand. We have also mentioned the Wordle answer at the end

Wordle Hints for Today, 21st April 2023:

Wordle Hint 1:

The Wordle of the day has one duplicate vowel and one duplicate consonant.

Wordle Hint 2:

The word starts either with “L” or “K”.

Wordle Hint 3:

There is either an "S", "T”, "Y", "Z" in the word.





Wordle Hint 4:

One of the vowels in the Wordle of the day is placed in the 2nd position.

Wordle Hint 5:

Reverse the letters of the word and you will get the same word.







Still wondering what the Wordle answer is?

We’ve got you covered.

What’s today’s Wordle answer?

The Wordle answer for Wordle 671, 21st April is:

KAYAK!







Well, this was indeed an easy one!

