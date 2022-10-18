Today’s Wordle 486: October 18 Clues and Answers

The internet-based puzzle game, Wordle, is one of the most popular puzzles in the world.

Wordle, now published by the New York Times, is loved by puzzle enthusiasts all over the world. It has everything- it is thought-provoking, challenges your critical thinking abilities, and enhances your vocabulary.

Today's Wordle 486 is one tough nut to crack.

People with an extensive vocabulary can easily guess the word.

However, we are here to assist you in solving Wordle Today. We have all the clues you might need to correctly guess the word, after all, there are only six guesses given to you.

We also have the answer for those who were unable to guess the Wordle.

Today’s Wordle 486 October 18 Clues

The word is a verb.

There are two vowels in today’s Wordle.

A,o, and u are not present.

The word means to “have life or live.”

All the best!

Today’s Wordle 486 October 18 Answers

Congratulations are in order to those who were able to guess the word of Wordle 482 Today.

For those who were unable to guess the word, we will reveal the answers now.

The answer to today's Wordle 486 October 18 is

EXIST

We hope that you had fun solving the popular word puzzle, Wordle with us.

