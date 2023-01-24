Today’s Wordle: 585 Hints and Clues of 25 January with Solution for Word Puzzle Game

Hello Wordle lovers,

Wordle is back with a brand new Wordle of the day and we are back with super-interesting Wordle hints for you. Yes, the spark of the game gets enhanced by a cent percent when our thrilling hints help you crack the word. All we aspire to see is that winning scratch you make after you crack the Wordle of the day with the help of our Wordle hints. With this hope, we are back with another set of Wordle hints for Wordle 585, for 25th January 2023.

Wordle today decided to be kind to its players and thus has come up with a super easy wordle of the day. The Wordle game never misses entertaining its players with a hard-to-crack 5 letters English word every day. The Wordle answer today, though, is super easy, but it won’t click until you come across just the right Wordle hints. NYTimes Wordle is a fun game to play when you are bored or just want some adrenaline rush.

Are you ready for our exciting Wordle hints?

Before that, let us know the game better.

What is Wordle?

Wordle by New York Times is a special word game that has made a robust place in the hearts of its players. Simply said, Wordle is a web-based word game that asks the players to guess a five-letter English word every day.

What makes the Wordle game both super thrilling and popular is the fact that you can solve the game only once a day. This means that if you miss the given number of chances in Wordle, you miss the shot for the day. Cracking the Wordle of the day becomes even more satisfying when you have exciting hints and clues to help you. That is why we bring to you our special Wordle hints so that you always come out as a winner in the NYTimes Wordle game. Can’t wait to check the Wordle answer today? No worries at all! We have stated the Wordle answer at the end for you!

How to play Wordle?

Playing Wordle is not easy, but that is what makes it super entertaining. Every day the word game comes up with a grid, allowing you to make 6 guesses of a 5 letter word.

If any of the letters you put exist in that five-letter word, the box will turn yellow. If the letter is placed exactly in the right box in any of your guesses, it will turn green.

The goal is to crack that one 5-letter word chosen by Wordle within 6 attempts.

How on earth can you crack the exact right word without any external help? Well, that's why we are here, to help you out!

Below are the 5 hints you may need. In case you still fail, we'll not leave your hand. We have also mentioned the Wordle answer at the end

Wordle Hints for Today, 25th January 2023:

Wordle Hint 1:

The Wordle of the day ends with a vowel.

Wordle Hint 2:

The word starts either with “S” or “M”.

Wordle Hint 3:

There are 3 vowels in the word.





Wordle Hint 4:

One of the vowels in the Wordle of the day is placed in the 3rd position.

Wordle Hint 5:

One of the vowels in the word is “I”.

Wordle Super Clue for 25th January 2023

The Wordle of the day is a cereal rich in iron and Vitamin B.

Well, this was a pretty clear super clue.

Still wondering what the Wordle answer is?

We’ve got you covered.

What’s today’s Wordle answer?

The Wordle answer for Wordle 585, 25th January is:

MAIZE!







Well, this was indeed an easy one!

