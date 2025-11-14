UIDAI's New App: How to Download? Check New Features and Key Details

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched a new Aadhaar app in 2025 for Android and iOS users, marking a significant step in India’s digital identity ecosystem. This app allows citizens to carry their Aadhaar digitally on smartphones, eliminating the need for physical cards and enabling faster, safer, and more convenient identity verification.
How to Download and Set Up the New Aadhaar App
-
You can find the app on the Google Play Store for Android and in the App Store for iOS users.
-
They can search for "Aadhaar" and download the official UIDAI app.
-
Once opened, choose the language and provide your 12-digit Aadhaar number.
-
Verify your identity using OTP sent to the Aadhaar-registered mobile number.
-
Face authentication can be completed through biometric facial recognition to enhance security.
-
Set a six-digit security PIN to protect your profile.
-
Users can manage up to five Aadhaar profiles linked to the same mobile number on one device.
Key Features of the New Aadhaar App
-
Digital Sharing and Masking: Sharing of Aadhaar details through QR code or verifiable credentials in masked format that does not reveal sensitive information such as the full 12-digit Aadhaar number.
-
Security via Biometric and Face Scanning: Advanced biometric locks and face recognition ensure strong access control to prevent misuse.
-
Multiple Profiles Management: Manage Aadhaar for family members registered with the same mobile number.
-
Paperless experience-no physical Aadhaar cards required; digital verification seamlessly across services.
-
Easy Verification: Instant authentication similar to UPI payments, making the process quicker at airports, banks, hotels, and other government services.
-
Data Protection: Users can decide what information to disclose during verification, thereby protecting personal data.
-
AI Integration: Identity safeguarding with continuous updates in security protocols via artificial intelligence.
Check Out: List of Governors in Bihar (1947 - 2025)
Benefits of the New Aadhaar App
-
Eliminates the risk of loss or damage to physical Aadhaar cards.
-
More convenience in Aadhaar verification, especially for persons who travel frequently or use several services.
-
It increases data security by preventing unauthorized access through Biometric locks and face authentication.
-
Supports digital India's vision for reduced service delivery time by paperless verification.
-
Strengthens privacy by allowing the selective sharing of personal data.
Does the new app replace mAadhaar?
No, the new Aadhaar app complements the solutions like mAadhaar and DigiLocker but offers enhanced security and multiple profile management.
Can You update the Aadhaar information using an app?
While demographic details can be checked, the biometric update such as fingerprints or iris scans requires a visit to the Aadhaar enrolment centre.
Is the application free and secure?
Yes, the official UIDAI app is free to download and has high-level encryption and security technologies to protect users.
The future of Aadhaar is Digital The new Aadhaar app launched in 2025 marks a big leap in digital identity management. It presents users with hitherto unknown convenience, security, and protection of personal data.
By integrating advanced biometric verification and AI technologies, the app will help raise users' trust levels and smoothen the verification process in countless services across the country. This application is one of the most important building blocks for laying down a fully digital and paperless India.
Check Out: What is the SIR Electoral Roll and Why is it Important?
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation