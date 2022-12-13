UPI Payments: Find Out How To Make Them Via Credit Cards Of Different Banks Here!

The world changed its Digital payment dynamics completely when it had transactional access to UPI.

Now any purchase or exchange of capital is just one click away! The sense of ease has drawn a lot of UPI towards this fintech platform.

The bank accounts can be directly linked to the mobile number of the user which provides a perfect payment gateway, now with the facility to add credit and debit cards to make payments.

At the beginning of a payment method, the foremost thing that needs to be done is to add a credit card to the UPI app. Once the one-time password is generated for the registered mobile number the payment is ready to be completed.

RBI announced the linking of UPI with a RuPay credit card in the second half of the year 2022. Visa and MasterCard credit cards are usually supported by UPI payment methods.

Here are the steps to make UPI payments through credit cards:

SBI CREDIT CARD:

The first step is to visit the 'paynet' channel on SBI Card/Mobile App

The second step would be to give your SBI credit card number and add the amount needed to pay and choose the UPI option.

The third step is to choose the option to ‘Enter your VPA’ or ‘Scan QR code’ when you will land on the UPI page

The fourth step is to provide the VPA handle and scan the QR code with the UPI app.

Then for the fifth step, you need to authorize the payment option.

Through the final step, You will see a confirmation message. Once the payment is made, it will be posted on the credit card account.

HDFC CREDIT CARD:

For the first step, you need to open BHIM UPI Payment on the mobile banking app.

Next, you need to provide the 6-digit app password.

In the third step, you need to select the ‘Send money’ option.

Consider paying through the UPI ID of the beneficiary account number and IFSC code in the fourth step.

Then Provide the mobile number and MMID for step five.

Finally, enter the amount and the 4-digit UPI PIN number and make the payment.

AXIS BANK CREDIT CARD:

First, you'll have to make your UPI payment from the UPI app.

Then provide the Axis credit card bill UPI ID.

For step three, verify the name and enter the credit card bill amount.

Complete the transaction with the UPI PIN for the last step.

PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK CREDIT CARD:

To generate a virtual address and UPI PIN you need to add the bank account for the first step in order to make an authentic transaction.

For the next step click on the Pay button.

If the payment is through a virtual address you should enter the virtual address of the beneficiary who is registered with UPI.

Though to make the transaction via IFSC code, you need to provide the bank account details and proceed with the transaction.

KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK CREDIT CARD:

First, you need to choose BHIM UPI and click on the My Kotak section where you can find the ‘Banking section’ on the Kotak bank application.

After that, you need to go to the ‘BHIM UPI’ menu and go for the ‘Send money’ option.

Select ‘Pay to Account’ or ‘Pay to VPA’ option.

In order to send money to a VPA/UPI ID, click on the VPA option and type beneficiary VPA, the amount, and select then select submit.

You can now cross-check the details provided.

BANK OF INDIA CREDIT CARD:

The foremost thing is to log in by providing credentials for the UPI app.

Then you can choose the ‘Transfer Money’ option and tap ‘Send’

For the third step, you need to select the ‘A/C IFSC’.

Tap on the ‘Bank of India’ for the fourth step.

Enter the IFSC code of the Bank of India and the beneficiary name, this would be the fifth step.

Step number six would be providing the ‘Account Number’ and giving the 16-digit BOI credit card number.

Finally, give the card number and tap the ‘Send’ option.

IDBI CREDIT CARD:

First, you need to make a UPI payment from any UPI app.

Then give the IDBI Bank Credit Card bill UPI ID.

For the third step verify the name and enter the credit card bill amount.

Now you can finally complete the transaction with a UPI PIN.

CANARA BANK CREDIT CARD:

Start the UPI payment from the UPI app.

Next, give the Canara Bank credit card bill UPI ID.

You have to now verify the name and enter the amount.

The transaction is ready to be completed with a UPI PIN.

ALSO READ: Digital Rupee vs UPI vs Digital Currency

How to initiate UPI transactions without using internet? Step-by-Step Guide