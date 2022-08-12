What is a Virtual Mobile Number? How can you use it for WhatsApp?

Virtual Phone Number: Ever wondered how any company conducts communication using a single WhatsApp number? Do you know that you can use a virtual number to register yourself as a Business Account on WhatsApp without revealing your personal number? Nowadays, using a virtual phone number for business accounts not only keeps your personal contact safe but also is cost-effective, provides seamless number portability, offer IVR integration, requires low maintenance, and enhance business’s communication aspect.

Let us understand what is a Virtual Mobile Number and what are the steps to get one for your WhatsApp?

What is a Virtual Mobile Number?

In layman's language, a Virtual Mobile Number (VMN) is a telephone number that is not tied to a specific phone device or landline. It relies on the internet instead of a service provider or phone company. One can use a Virtual Mobile Number can work without the need for a SIM card. Virtual Mobile Numbers are largely used by businesses these days to run their WhatsApp Business accounts. With a Virtual Mobile Number, you are making a call to someone on Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP).

Also Read: 5-Minute Career Test: Your Favorite Color Reveals Your Perfect Job

Who provides Virtual Mobile Number in India?

There are a host of companies in India that provide Virtual Mobile Numbers such as Knowlarity, Doosra, Tata Tele Business Services, CallHippo, and Servetel some of the top providers in India.

Steps to get a Virtual Mobile Number

Sign up with a company that provides Virtual Mobile Number in India. Pay the fees or monthly charges subscription. Select which +91 number you want. Start calling.

Also Read: 5 Minute Personality Test: The Animal You See First Reveals Your Dominant Personality Traits

Also Read: Personality Development Tips: 5 Body Language Mistakes to Avoid During Interview

Also Read: Personality Development Tips: Know 5 Body Language Gestures That Leave Bad Impression

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Favorite colour Reveals These Personality Traits

Also Read: Born in August? Know Interesting Personality Traits, Career, and Love Life Facts