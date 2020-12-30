What is “Adopt a Heritage: Apni Dharohar Apni Pehchan” Project?

Why In News?

Adopt a Heritage, Apni Dharohar Apni Pehchan scheme was launched 27th September 2017, which also was World Tourism Day. Know more about the project here.

Adopt a Heritage: Apni Dharohar Apni Pehchan

About: Ministries/Agencies Involved

The ministries involved in the project are:

Ministry of Tourism Ministry of Culture and Archaeological Survey of India, ASI State/UTs Governments

Under the project, 27 Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) has been awarded to 12 Monument Mitras for 25 sites and 2 technological interventions across India.

Aim:

The project aims to develop tourism amenities at heritage natural tourist sites all across India It aims at making the places tourist-friendly in a phased manner. It also will make public and private sector companies, trusts, NGOs, other stakeholders to become ‘Monument Mitras’.

How will the project be implemented?

The companies mentioned above would become Monument Mitras to take up the responsibility of developing and upgrading the basic and advanced tourist amenities at the tourist sites, along with their interest and viability in terms of a sustainable investment model under CSR This would be done for an initial phase of 5 years The corporate sector would be using the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for the upkeep of the site

How are the Monument Mitras selected?

The Monument Mitras would be selected through a clear screening process. The ‘oversight and vision committee,’ that is co-chaired by the Tourism Secretary and the Culture Secretary, would be selecting them on the basis of the bidder’s ‘vision’ for carrying out the development process at the heritage site.

What amenities will be provided?

Facilities such as clean drinking water facility illumination Ease of access to the project Aesthetics and cleanliness of the site Installation of Digi kiosk and ticketing kiosk Signage - descriptive and directional WiFi facilities Advance amenities like Visitor Facility Centre Sound and Light Show Snack Counter & Souvenir Shop Augmented Reality Experience and Virtual Reality (360-degree experience)

Monument Mitras would get limited visibility on the site premises and on the Incredible India website. Other schemes for promoting tourism are Dekho Apna Desh, Iconic Tourist Sites, Swadesh Darshan, Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) etc.

GK Quiz for Current and Static Events