GK Quiz for Current and Static Events: 30th December 2020

Attempt the following GK questions to know what type and quality of questions come in UPSC, SSC or Bank PO exams conducted across India. Get the answers along with explanations in the article below.

Where is KSTAR located?

North Korea South Korea Kazakistan Kenya

Ans. b

Explanation: KSTAR, also known as the Korean Superconducting Tokamak Advanced Research reactor, is a superconducting fusion device, located in South Korea. It is also called the Korean artificial sun. Know more about KSTAR here

Apart from Korea which other country is known for its artificial sun project?

USA Russia Canada China

Ans. d

Explanation: China’s Atomic Energy Authority tested its HL-2M Tokamak reactor for the first time on Friday, December 4, 2020. HL-2M Tokamak can help China in reaching its target to produce fusion energy commercially by 2050. Know more about China's artificial sun here.

With respect to New Bhaupur- New Khurja section eastern freight corridor select the correct statement

i) It is a 351 km long freight corridor

ii) It is situated in West Bengal

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. a

Explanation: On 29 December 2020, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the New Bhaupur- New Khurja section of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) via video conferencing and dedicated it to the nation. He also inaugurated its Operation Control Centre (OCC) at Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

Which power plant is expected to be UAE’s first-ever clean energy project?

Hassyan Clean Coal Power plant Saudi Arab Clean Solar Energy plant Dubai International Wind Power project None of the above

Ans. a

Explanation: The Middle East or the Gulf region is the world’s largest producer of oil and gas and is all set to get its first coal-fueled power plant at Hassyan, in the United Arab Emirates, Dubai. This groundbreaking project will play a significant role in helping Dubai to deliver on its energy mix ambitions.

Which of the following is true about Alpha rays?

i) These are positively charged

ii) They are generated when two hydrogen atoms collide

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None

Ans. a

Explanation: Alpha rays are positively charged. They are highly active and energetic helium atoms consisting of two neutrons and two protons.

Select the correct statement about the gamma rays here

i) Gamma rays have the highest mass among all matter

ii) These are the most penetrating rays among all

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. b

Explanation: Waves originating from the high-frequency end of the electromagnetic spectrum have no mass known as gamma rays. Gamma rays and X-rays are high-energy waves that can travel far beyond the speed of light and usually have a great ability to penetrate other materials. They are the most penetrating but least ionizing.

Who coined the term gamma rays?

Marie Curie Alexander Fleming Earnest Rutherford Charles Maxwell

Ans. c

Explanation: In 1903, the term gamma rays were coined by British physicist Ernest Rutherford.

What is Inner Line Permit?

It is the permission from the Central Government to visit the Andaman Islands It is the permission from the state government to visit some North-Eastern states It is the permission from the army to visit the Line of Control None of the above

Ans. b

Explanation: Thus Inner Line Permit is a document required by the citizens outside of the protected states to enter and stay in the area for some time. Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram are protected by the Inner Line. Manipur was added later. The concept has its origins in the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation Act (BEFR), 1873.

Which state is not protected by ILP?

Manipur Arunachal Pradesh Nagaland Tripura

Ans. d

Explanation: Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram are protected by the Inner Line Permit. Manipur was added later. Also Read| Complete details about ILP here

What are the HSRP plates made of?

Tungsten Steel Aluminium Platinum mixed with Tungsten

Ans. c

Explanation: HSRP stands for High-Security Registration Plates. These plates are difficult to tamper with and are made of aluminium. They get two non-reusable locks with them.

Also Read| All about High Security Registration Plates

GK Quiz for December 29, 2020