Delhi has been witnessing high levels of pollution with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 434 on Thursday, November 9 2023.

Source: IQ Air In a bid to reduce the pollution in the city, Environment Minister Gopal Rai met with a team from IIT Kanpur on November 8, 2023, to discuss the possibility of introducing artificial rain to the city.

Minister Rai said that the IIT Kanpur team has proposed a plan for artificial rainfall in Delhi through cloud seeding. He also informed that Delhi might experience artificial rainfall on November 20-21 if the skies of the city remain cloudy. #WATCH | Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai says, "A meeting with the IIT Kanpur team was held today regarding the possibility of cloud seeding i.e., artificial rain in wake of pollution situation... This proposal was first presented by IIT Kanpur in that meeting...In today's… https://t.co/zosnw8k2d1 pic.twitter.com/IYfBpc4yDk

What Is Artificial Rain? — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2023 Artificial rain is also known as cloud seeding and it is a weather modification technique that aims to stimulate precipitation. This is done by introducing different substances into clouds that further promote the formation of raindrops or snowflakes. Cloud seeding is used to increase rainfall in areas that are experiencing drought, to suppress hail storms, and to disperse fog. The Prevention Web mentions: “With cloud seeding, small particles of silver iodide, a salt with a crystalline structure similar to that of ice, are added to clouds. This process can be performed either from a plane or drone, or particles can be shot up from the ground.”