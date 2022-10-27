What is Health ATM? Process, Features, Benefits & more

The first Health ATM in India is installed at the Mathura district hospital and the machine can conduct checkups for 23 diseases in 15 minutes, according to the experts. This machine will carry out core investigations along with immediate treatment of the patients.

Get an insight into the Health ATM, and all related to it.

What is a health ATM?

Similar to a bank's Automated Teller Machine (ATM), a health ATM is a touch-screen kiosk hardware built for managing health-related information. This enables consumers to access their personal health information from any internet-connected web browser.

It empowers patients and allows them to actively participate in managing their health requirements by providing access to world-class medical facilities. Health ATM addresses the issue of primary health care in rural and distant places. It is a sophisticated, modern, simple, accurate, and automated healthcare kiosk.

A one-stop digital touch-point integrated equipment developed to diagnose all chronic diseases while also providing primary care and diagnostics in rural places. ATMs for healthcare are outfitted with cutting-edge diagnostic equipment for basic vitals, cardiology, neurology, pulmonary tests, gynecology, clinical diagnostic and life-saving equipment, and emergency services.

How does the Health ATM operate?

The walk-in medical kiosks also include integrated medical devices that allow them to do basic cardiology, neurology, pulmonary, and gynecological examinations, pathology investigations, distribute free drugs and assist patients in contact with doctors remotely. Health ATMs can check the patient's weight, height, blood pressure, blood glucose, body temperature, and oxygen saturation levels.

What are the features of Health ATM?

Automated health screening

Live video consultation with doctors

Instant health report and prescription

Instant delivery of medicines

Manage and monitor your health on mobile

Smart Health Kiosk monitors vital signs for the following

Blood pressure

Blood glucose

Lipid Profile

Blood Oxygen Saturation

HD video conferencing for doctor consultation

Temperature

Instant report

Fat %

Height, weight, BMI

Muscle Mass

Hemoglobin

12 lead ECG Pulse rate

Fingerprint authentication

What are the benefits?

Conducts health and medical tests.

Dispenses-free medicines for all sorts of diseases and illnesses.

The machines also maintain records of registered patients, including their lab reports.

The cloud-connected platform enables telemedicine so doctors can see patients in rural areas.

Also, patients can access these reports anytime using a web dashboard, email, or mobile app.

Doctors can check and access the patient’s past health records during a video call.

Yolohealth, a Mumbai-based health-tech firm, is supplying ATMs to the Uttar Pradesh government. By July 2021, Yolohealth had already placed 400 health ATMs across India. It has put up kiosks in Mumbai, Lucknow, Nagpur, Indore, Saharsa, and Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district hospital.

Also, while inaugurating the first health ATM in the district, former Uttar Pradesh minister Shrikant Sharma said, “CMS is planning to install such machines in every district hospital of Uttar Pradesh as well as at the block headquarters.”