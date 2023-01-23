What is “immune imprinting”? Is it making bivalent boosters less functional?

Countries like the United Kingdom and the United States have brought forward bivalent boosters since last September. These have been expected to safeguard against the coronavirus infection better, as compared to the original vaccine.

Everything seemed merry here until a few studies came forward to show that immune imprinting may be making the bivalent boosters less effective than everyone hoped for.

Earlier in January, the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) published two papers that said that bivalent boosters that were supposed to beat Covid-19 strains and the Omicron strains have failed to generate a greater amount of antibody responses as compared to the original mRNA vaccines.

Immune imprinting is being considered the main reason behind this.

What is immune imprinting?

Immune imprinting is nothing but the body’s tendency to recur the immune response on the basis of the very first variant it came in contact with, whether through infection or vaccination, in case it encounters a fresh or a bit different variant of the very same pathogen.

