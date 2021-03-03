What is Kisan Rail and how is it helpful in raising farmers' income?

Why in News?

Kisan Rail has been started in Telangana recently and has been praised for its efforts to raise farmer’s incomes.

As per the President of India, “The Kisan Rail, started throughout the country, is helping to chart a new course by increasing the access of Indian farmers to new markets. This rail is like a mobile cold storage. So far, over 100 kisan trains have been started, which have enabled the farmers to transport over 38,000 tonnes of foodgrains, fruits and vegetables from one region to the other.”

What is Kisan Rail?

Kisan Rail was announced in the Union Budget of 2020. The Government wanted to start a special parcel train called Kisan Rail. The first Kisan Rail ran from Deolali in Maharashtra to Danapur in Bihar in August 2020. The Centre kept the work of Kisan Rail on even during the lockdown. The demands increased in the lockdown period. It was in December 2020 that the Prime Minister flagged the 100th Kisan Rail service from Sangola in Maharashtra to Shalimar in West Bengal. In its initial days Kisan Rail used to run only once a week but by the end of the year it began 3 time service a week. The idea of Kisan Rail is not quite new but it has been in the planning of various Governments in the past too. The Modi Government implemented it finally. The Modi Government capitalised the Indian Railways and connected it with agriculture.

Kisan Rail: Reason of success

The Modi Government utilised the Indian Railway network which is widespread and covers almost every part of India. It basically brought transport close to the fields and warehouses.

Subsidy on Transportation of fruits and vegetables: Under Operation Green the Government of India also provided upto 50% subsidy for transportation of fruits and vegetables.

Time Saving: The railway service saves an average of 15 hours of transportation time through roads. It also saves almost 1000 rupees per tonne on transportation costs.

No issue of quantity: The railway services can transport up to any distance in any time. There is no minimum or maximum quantity issue in this mode.

Cold Storage: The fruits and vegetables are carried from one place to another in cold storage thus they do not lose any shelf value.

Reduced Wastage: Almost 8 million dollars of vegetables and fruits are wasted every year due to various issues listed above which are saved through Kisan rail.

Issues and Way forward:

Although Kisan Rail could play a big role in transforming Indian Agriculture, one can try to reduce the bottlenecks.

The process is a bit lengthy as there are multiple points that need to be accessed. The packaging and loading-unloading takes a lot of time and brings a lot of wastage.

The chances of wastage and spillage must be avoided and Indian Government must work on cold storages.

The initiative which started with the Budget 2020-21 must ensure smooth running of the Kisan Rail. There must be specific steps taken for the smooth function of Kisan Rail.

Operation Green has added 22 perishable items to be transported through Kisan Rails. eNAM must integrate with 1000 mandi to streamline the process.

