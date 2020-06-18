भारतीय रिज़र्व बैंक का OBICUS Survey : मीनिंग और उद्देश्य

जैसा कि हम जानते हैं कि हमारी अर्थव्यवस्था तीन व्यापक क्षेत्रों में विभाजित है। ये सेक्टर हैं;

1. कृषि क्षेत्र

2. विनिर्माण क्षेत्र

3. सेवा क्षेत्र

देश के सकल घरेलू उत्पाद में सेवा क्षेत्र की सबसे अधिक हिस्सेदारी है, इसके बाद विनिर्माण और कृषि क्षेत्र का स्थान है।

RBI का OBICUS सर्वेक्षण क्या है?

भारत का सर्वोच्च मौद्रिक प्राधिकरण जो RBI है वह तिमाही आधार पर OBICUS सर्वेक्षण करता है। OBICUS सर्वेक्षण 'ऑर्डर बुक, इन्वेंट्री और क्षमता उपयोग सर्वेक्षण के लिए है। यह सर्वेक्षण अर्थव्यवस्था के विनिर्माण क्षेत्र के प्रदर्शन से संबंधित है।

पहला OBICUS सर्वेक्षण 2008 में शुरू किया गया था। यह सर्वेक्षण त्रैमासिक आधार पर आयोजित किया जाता है यही कारण है कि अब तक 48 सर्वेक्षण सफलतापूर्वक आयोजित किए गए हैं और 49 वें सर्वेक्षण 16 अप्रैल 2020 से शुरू किया गया है। अंतिम OBICUS सर्वेक्षण Q3 (अक्टूबर) के लिए आयोजित किया गया था। -दिसंबर 2019) या वित्त वर्ष 2019-20 की तीसरी तिमाही में।

नवीनतम सर्वेक्षण की तारीख 16 अप्रैल 2020 है। इस तारीख से आरबीआई जनवरी से मार्च 2020 की अवधि के लिए या वित्त वर्ष 2019-20 की चौथी तिमाही के लिए विभिन्न विनिर्माण इकाइयों से डेटा एकत्र करेगा।

OBICUS सर्वेक्षण का उद्देश्य: -

अर्थव्यवस्था के विनिर्माण क्षेत्र की वास्तविक स्थिति जानने के लिए।

यह सर्वेक्षण RBI के लिए सहायक क्यों है?

1. यह देश के आर्थिक वातावरण को दर्शाता है जो देश में राजकोषीय और मौद्रिक नीति के अनुकूलन में मदद करता है।

2. यह देश में मुद्रास्फीति के दबाव, आर्थिक गतिविधियों को मापने के लिए महत्वपूर्ण जानकारी प्रदान करता है।

3. यह सर्वेक्षण देश के MSME क्षेत्र के विकास के लिए मौद्रिक नीति और योजनाओं के गठन के लिए RBI को सटीक और मूल्यवान डेटा प्रदान करता है।

What types of data collected in the survey?

RBI collects data related to three fields; order book, inventory, and capacity utilisation. So the survey collects data from these fields only.

1. Order book: This includes quantitative data on the new order received at the beginning of the quarter, the backlog of orders at the quarter’s beginning, and pending orders at the end of the quarter. If the company is receiving a good number of orders, the economy has good growth prospects.

RBI collects manufacturing data from selected units and keeps this data confidential that is why companies share real data with the RBI.

2. Inventory: This includes data related to the inventories (Finished Goods Inventory & raw material inventory) with the company including work in progress at the end of the quarter. Lesser inventory is good news for the company and the whole economy.

3. Capacity Utilisation: This is the measurement of the company’s production capacity.If a company has the capacity to produce 100 units of a commodity in a quarter but it is producing just 50 units. It means the company has 50% unused capacity. So higher Capacity Utilisation denotes rich prospects for the future.

The highlight of the OBICUS Survey of RBI on the Manufacturing sector:3 April 2020

The 48th round of the OBICUS Survey for the quarter October-December 2019 covered 704 manufacturing companies. Here are the key findings of this survey;

1. Capacity Utilisation (CU): At the aggregate level, it declined to 68.6% in quarter three of 2019-20 from 69.1% in the previous quarter.

2. Order Books: Orders received in Q3 (October-December 2019) were lower compared with the previous quarter as well as with the level a year ago (Chart 2).

3. Finished Goods Inventory (FGI) to Sales Ratio: The FGI to sales ratio declined marginally in Quarter 3 (October-December 2019), while sales fell at a faster pace than FGI.

इसलिए विनिर्माण क्षेत्र में RBI का OBICUS सर्वेक्षण अर्थव्यवस्था की सही तस्वीर जानने के लिए बहुत आवश्यक है। भारत में होने वाली विभिन्न प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं के लिए यह विषय बहुत महत्वपूर्ण है।

