What is the Hindenburg Research and what did it report on the Adani Group?

The Hindenburg Research released on January 24 made some serious allegations about the Adani group. The Adani Group broke its silence over the issue by calling the research a “malicious combination of selective misinformation.” The group also made it clear that even the “highest courts” of the country.

What did the Hindenburg Research say about the Adani Group?

On Wednesday, Hindenburg Research said it held short positions in the Adani Group. In response, the Adani Group says that the statements in the report were made with a mala fide intention to hamper the reputation of Adani Enterprises.

The Research disclosed its short position and accused the Adani Group of engaging in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades.”

The Hindenburg also said that the company had “substantial debt”. This debt has landed the complete group on a “precarious financial footing.”







As a result of the report, the stocks of the Adani Group have fallen drastically.

What is the Hindenburg Research?

The Hindenburg is a US-based Research founded by Nate Anderson. It specializes in forensic accounting. The Research is popular for its critical findings on EVs. As said on its website, the company works ““with a historical focus on equity, credit, and derivatives analysis”.

