What is the South China Sea dispute?

For centuries, various countries have had their set of disputes over the territory in the South China Sea. However, the recent years have seen great tensions.

The most specific aspect that has led to huge tensions is the sovereignty claims by China over land parcels along with adjacent waters. Many competing claimant countries such as Brunei, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, and Taiwan have frowned upon such claims.

The other nations have claims over multiple other zones in the sea and the islands. These places include the Spratlys and the Paracels.

The huge claims by China, on the other hand, are actually backed by naval patrols and island-building. The United States expressed that while it does not intend to take any sides in matters of territorial disputes, it has sent planes and military ships around the disputed islands owing to the "freedom of navigation".

In the South China Sea, no clear and direct stake has been taken by Japan. However, the country offers military equipment and shops to the Philippines and Vietnam, two of the claimants in the territory dispute.

Now, in such a scenario, apprehension is prevailing that the region is soon on the verge of becoming a flashpoint, and this can pose potentially serious global consequences.

ALSO READ: The Melting Sea Ice of Antarctica has Killed Thousands of Emperor Penguins. Here's All You Need To Know!

Why are the claimants interested in the South China Sea after all?

As per the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, approximately 21 percent of global trade of $3.37 trillion was transited via the South China Sea in the year 2016. The South China Sea, therefore, is actually a strong shipping route.

Additionally, the water is also blessed with rich fishing grounds. This actually provides for the livelihoods of millions across the area. Interestingly, more than half of the total fishing vessels in the world operate in the region.

The Spratlys and the Paracels could be holding around them reserves of natural resources. Estimates however can be extrapolated as not much detailed exploration of the area has been done yet.

ALSO READ: Explained: How can China’s New Super Dam to be built in Tibet impact India?

What is the Nine-dash Line?

China demarcates the largest portion of the territory through the "nine-dash line". This so-called nine-dash line consists of a total of nine dashes extending hundreds of miles east and south from Hainan.

In the year 1947, a map was issued by China that asserted its claims. China now says that its claims are backed up by history, to a time when Spratly and Paracel island chains were considered an integral part of China. The nine-dash line attempts to encompass almost all of the South China Sea.

Taiwan also mirrors the same claims.

Despite such strong claims by China, critics say that the country does not specifically clearly about what actually is included in its claim. Moreover, the critics also state that the nine-dash line that is seen on the Chinese maps includes no coordinates.

Moreover, what else is unclear is whether China is eager to claim only over the land territory falling in the nine-dash line, or the complete maritime space within it too.

ALSO READ: Why has China put export curbs on gallium and germanium? Will it affect India in any ways?

ALSO READ: China plans to construct its third icebreaker and deep-sea submersibles. Know the details of the project and China's ambitions