World Mental Health Day 2023: What is the World Federation For Mental Health? How Does it Work?

World Mental Health Day 2023: World Mental Health Day is observed on October 10 to commemorate the founding anniversary of the World Federation for Mental Health. It is an international non-governmental organisation founded in 1948 along with the United Nations(UN) and the World Health Organisation(WHO). Through its presence in more than 94 countries on six continents, it highlights the international mental health crises and promotes public education organisations.

This year the theme for World Mental Health Day is ‘Mental Health is Universal Human Right.’ According to WHO, “Mental health is a basic human right for all people. Everyone, whoever and wherever they are, has a right to the highest attainable standard of mental health. This includes the right to be protected from mental health risks, the right to available, accessible, acceptable, and good quality care, and the right to liberty, independence and inclusion in the community.”

What is the World Federation for Mental Health?

WFMH is a global membership organization that was established in 1948 with the goal of advancing the promotion of mental health, the treatment and care of those who have such diseases, and the prevention of mental and emotional disorders among all peoples and nations. The World Federation of Mental Health (WFMH) was first proposed by George Brock Chisholm, the first Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO). The ICMH was founded with the intention of reforming mental hospitals. After World War II, the new ICMH board understood the need for mental health advocacy, which went beyond improving the bar for patient care. The ICMH decided in 1947 to rename its name to WFMH and embrace as a new goal the promotion of the best level of mental health attainable among all peoples and nations in its broadest biological, medical, educational, and social dimensions.

What is the Mission of the World Federation for Mental Health?

The mission of the World Federation for Mental Health is to promote the advancement of mental health awareness, prevention of mental disorders, advocacy, and best practice recovery-focused interventions worldwide. Also, the three major goals of WFMH are:

To heighten public awareness about the importance of mental health, and to gain understanding and improve attitudes about mental disorders.

To promote mental health and prevent mental disorders.

To improve the care, treatment and recovery of people with mental disorders.

How does the World Federation For Mental Health work?

The World Federation for Mental Health organizes different national and international events including the World Congress to educate and aware people of the vitality of mental health. As part of the WFMH initiative, Mental Health Day was proposed formally in 1992. It is an initiative of WHO and WFMH to raise awareness of mental health issues. Mental Illness Awareness Week (MIAW) is an annual national public education campaign designed to help open the eyes of Canadians to the reality of mental illness. The week was established in 1992 by the Canadian Psychiatric Association and is now coordinated by the Canadian Alliance on Mental Illness and Mental Health (CAMIMH) in cooperation with all its member organizations and many other supporters across Canada.

The World Federation for Mental Health turns 75 years old this year. With the goal of boosting grassroots activism for the cause of mental health and its relationship with human rights, the global campaign seeks to involve people, communities, institutions, and stakeholders worldwide. The campaign will raise awareness and highlight the importance of mental health by highlighting theme-based worldwide events.

