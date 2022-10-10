What to expect from the Microsoft Surface event on October 12?

Microsoft has been super serious about supporting Windows on ARM, and the upcoming event would speak ballads to prove that. While Apple is entirely adopting the ARM-based silicon on its Mac, Microsoft is still pondering upon the future of Windows on ARM-based PCs. Next week, at Microsoft’s fall product launch, more can be heard on the company’s vision for Windows on ARM.

Regarding the new hardware, Microsoft is preparing to release many new Surface-branded computers like the long-overdue Surface Studio refresh in the coming week. The event will commence at 7:30 pm IST. It will be live-streamed on the company’s website along with social media channels. Here’s what can be expected.

Surface Pro 9

On Wednesday, the Surface Pro 9 is going to gain immense attention. In 2022 itself, all eyes are set on the company to release the next-generation Surface Pro 9. According to some rumors, the new model will seem to look identical to the previous year's Surface Pro 8. The Surface Pro 9 will also have a 120Hz display and Thunderbolt ports.

And oh, the internal is going to be updated with a choice of Intel 12th Generation Core i5 or Core i7 U-series chips, along with up to 32GB RAM options.

The Surface Pro is nothing but the gold standard in 2-in-1 computers. The new Surface Pro 9 will carry forward the same successful formula.







Is it the end of Surface Pro X?

A lot of rumors are being spread regarding the demise of the Surface Pro X. the coming of the Surface Pro 9 might close doors for the Surface Pro X to enter. Note that the upcoming Surface Pro 9 will be made available in both Intel and ARM options. This very feature makes the Surface Pro X lineup a bit redundant.

Additionally, Microsoft SQ3 will power the ARM variant. Also, it will be the very first Surface computer to ever ship with 5G connectivity. In case Microsoft releases an ARM-based variant of the upcoming Surface Pro 9, then the prices could commence as low as $899.

What else?

The Surface Laptop 5. Microsoft is also expected to launch the Surface Laptop 5 at the event, which would actually be the Surface Laptop 4’s sequel. However, one should not keep many hopes high or expect any significant changes between the Surface Laptop 4 that were launched the previous year in spring, and the Surface Laptop 5. One can only expect changes in the models as both the 13-inch and 15-inch variants would come with 12th-gen Core i5 and i7 processors.

Moreover, one would not be able to find any AMD Ryzen-powered variants of the Surface Laptop 5. Talk about premium Windows laptops and the Surface Laptop is the first name that pops in the mind. The prices too, however, are premium. Fans are now keeping their fingers crossed in the hope of a drop in the price of the Surface Laptop 5.

Surface Studio 3- an eagerly awaited product

The Microsoft fall event is expected to bring forward its Surface Studio 3. By now, the latest version of the Surface Studio 3 has been the one launched in 2018, and thus, all eyes are in the hope for a fresh one this year. The second-generation Surface Studio was frowned upon due to its extremely high price despite the outdated CPU and GPU. It seems as if the company has learned its lesson and is not prepared to repeat its mistakes with the upcoming Surface Studio 3. As per the rumors, the brand new all-in-one PC is going to be supposedly using the chassis from the initial two Studios, like its stylus-friendly 28-inch display and more. However, disappointment over the CPU and GPU may not be seen this time, with the updated CPU and GPU.