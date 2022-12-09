Who Am I Test: Are you Emotional or Logical? Take This Quiz to Know Your True Self

Who Am I Test: Do you give importance to feelings over facts? Or do you let logic rule your decisions? Do you follow your heart over your head? Or do you take decisions based on facts and figures? What kind of activities do you enjoy? Your responses to different situations are based on your logical and emotional impulses. In this Who Am I Test, we have an interesting quiz that will tell if you are emotional or logical.

Who Am I Test: Are You Emotional or Logical?

Q1. Do you find yourself overreacting or getting upset over things?

A: Yes

B: No

Q2. What activities do you enjoy?

A: Following your creative passions, practicing arts for self-expression

B: Solving logical problems, and making business decisions based on facts & figures

Q3. Which quality do you find in yourself more?

A: Empathetic

B: Intelligent

Q4. Would you take a judgment about someone based on what they show or what you feel?

A: How I feel about them

B: Based on their actions

Q5. What do you find yourself doing more often?

A: Trusting people too easily

B: Being a good judge of character

Q6. Do you empathize with people too much?

A: Yes

B: No

Q7. Do you take up tasks or launch projects as per your mood or feelings?

A: Yes

B: No

Q8. Are you easily overwhelmed by emotions or difficult situations?

A: Yes

B: No

Q9. What would you choose?

A: A good investment

B: A good-looking house

Q10. What do you trust more to make a difficult decision?

A: Trust your gut feeling

B: Consider every possible outcome, fact, figure, data

Scorecard: Are you Logical or Emotional?

If you chose Option A between 8 to 10 times, you are Emotional!

You tend to feel emotions strongly

You are easily swayed or overwhelmed by emotions

You may cry easily watching a sentimental movie

You may be empathetic toward the feelings and needs of others

You may be unable to speak up for yourself or sensitive to criticism

You may get easily affected by your external environment

You may find yourself anxious or worrying too much, more than general

You may follow your heart, feelings, and emotions more than logic

You may be guilty of doing the right thing than what is best for you

You may often get gloomy or negative thoughts

You may have a high level of self-awareness

You may at times feel helpless and hopeless

If you chose Option B between 8 to 10 times, you are Logical!

You are not easily swayed or overwhelmed by emotions

You may be highly organized, efficient planner, methodical

You may enjoy solving logic-based problems, puzzle games, tech stuff

You will focus on analyzing a problem and solving it

You may be consistent and determined to achieve your goals

You will weigh in facts and figures when making a decision

You love to have a structure for your career plans or future

You may more often ask ‘Why?’ and look for reasoning before jumping into anything

You may focus on the future and not dwell on the past

You may be good at communicating your thoughts, however, find difficulty expressing your emotions

Tell us in comments: Are you Logical or Emotional?

