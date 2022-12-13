Who Am I Test: Your Lip Shape Reveals Your True Personality Traits

Who Am I Test: Several psychological and personality studies have explored fascinating traits of an individual based on their lip shape. Do you have full lips? Do you have thin lips? Do you have a heavy lower lip? or Heavy upper lip. Check this Who Am I test to know your true nature, behavourial traits, dominant personality traits, strengths, and weaknesses.

Who Am I Test: What do your lips say about your personality?

#1 Full Lips Personality

As a Full Lips Personality, you may be extremely confident, courageous, social, generous, passionate, debating, fun-loving, and outgoing kind of individual. You may speak a lot or without any filter. You may be loud while presenting your thoughts. You may however learn to maintain grace while speaking over the years. You may be talkative and a good communicator. You may at times act on your impulse and become reckless, especially when in anger. As an unevolved individual, you may speak without thinking which could cause trouble for you. You may be hard to influence. You may be a go-getter, quick-witted, and relentless at going after what you want. In relationships, you may be caring, nurturing, and focused on providing for others. You may be invested deeply in your relations even if It comes across otherwise. As an evolved individual, you would speak warm words at the right moment.

#2 Heavy Lower Lips Personality

As a Heavy Lower Lips Personality, you may be an independent, explorer, straightforward, happy-go-lucky kind of individual. You may not like routines. You may like to explore new places, widen your horizon of knowledge of the world you live in, meet new people, and make more time on your hand than just sitting in front of a computer all day long. You may enjoy spiritual practices. You may love a bit of spontaneity in life. You may like to be surprised and spoiled. You may indulge in after-parties and rendezvous trips. You love to travel and go with the flow of life. Being open to new possibilities and learning on the go is your style. You may usually not open up easily however you may cozy up to people who make you feel calm. You may be sensual and romantic when met with the right companion.

#3 Heavy Upper Lips Personality

As a Heavy Upper Lips Personality, you may be everyone’s favorite. There is something about you that makes it impossible for anyone to stay mad at you for long periods of time. You may secretly love a bit of drama. Your internal engineering and self-concept are usually sky-high. You may know how to play any situation to your advantage. You may have an addictive mix of sweet and fierce. You may enjoy attention but above all, you love to be around people who make it easy for you to embrace your true self. You are not easy to intimidate. You may have an amazing sense of humor and get along with any vibe in the room. You may not be quick to speak or put your two cents in every discussion. You may enjoy listening to people, it is like entertainment to you. You are usually well-read about many things.

#4 Thin Lips Personality

As a Thin Lips Personality, you may be shy, timid, introverted, and reserved kind of individual. You may be perfectly fine with solitude. You may also be self-reliant, patient, and determined. You may be good at speaking gracefully. You may be good with academics and possess high IQ levels. You may often be labeled as a loner however you are simply being independent. Your introverted nature does not stop you from enjoying social settings however you may have a set of like-minded people. In relationships too, you may do well with a partner who would have similar hobbies or interests. You may like to work silently on your goals rather than shouting from the top of your roof. You may be a high achiever. However, when you do get on the bad side, you may speak quite venomously.

