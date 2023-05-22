Who is Iam Tongi, the winner of American Idol 2023?

The popular singing competition American Idol has finally come to an end after weeks of soulful musical performances. In the show’s finale, which took place on Sunday, May 21, 2023, a new musical star was given wings to soar high in the music industry.

Three singers were selected for the finale- Iam Tongi, Megan Danielle, and Colin Stough. For the final round, the audience chose Tongi and Danielle as the final two contestants. Tongi performed Keith Urban's "Making Memories of Us," and "Cool Down." He paid tribute to his late father, Rodney, with the song "I'll Be Seeing You," and then joined James Blunt on the stage to perform "Monsters."

Whereas Danielle performed her single “Dreamgirls” and Keith Urban’s “God Whispered Your Name.”

Iam Tongi was ultimately crowned the winner of American Idol 2023.

He is an 18-year-old singer from Hawaii who captured the hearts of viewers with his soulful voice and heartfelt performances. Tongi's journey on American Idol was not without its challenges. He lost his father just a few months before his audition, and he dedicated his performance of James Blunt's "Monsters" to him. Tongi's emotional performance moved the judges to tears, and he quickly became a fan favourite.

Tongi continued to impress the judges throughout his time on American Idol. He performed a wide range of songs, from classic rock to contemporary pop, and he always delivered a powerful and moving performance.

Tongi's win is a testament to his talent and his passion for music. He is a true inspiration, and he is sure to have a bright future ahead of him.

Facts about American Idol season 21 winner Iam Tongi:

Iam is a high school senior, who attends Decatur High School in Washington.

He is from Hawaii.

In November 2020, Tongi released his single “Dreams,” which is available to stream on music streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

Iam is a social media star with over 400k followers on instagram and 700k on Tik Tok.

With this spectacular win, Iam Tongi will go on to have a successful career in music.