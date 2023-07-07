Who is Nahida Khan? the cricketer who recently retired from international cricket

Nahida Bibi Khan is a top performer from Pakistan known for her excellent batting greats. born is Quetta, she is a strong opening batsman. She is also able to swing her arm to effortlessly bowl medium pace in situations wherever required.

After playing at the Under-19 level and at the Pakistan south zone, the player got immense recognition. The 22 year old player reached to the international stage in the year 2009 at the time of the tri-nation series. Her ODI debut was against Sri Lanka.

She was then chosed for the 2010 World T20 to make the T20 debut against Sri Lanka. She then scored 5 runs prior to getting to LBW. She was a part of the China Asian Cup as a part of Pakistan's Gold medal team in the same year. She was also a part of the World Cup 2013.