Who is this Elusive Moroccan King, Who Gained Attention Amid the Earthquake in Morocco?

Friday night was a tragic one for Morocco when a destructive Earthquake shook the country and led to a huge loss of life and property. The earthquake took the lives of 2,900+ people in the country. At this time, The king of the country, King Mohammed VI was actually in Paris. It is in Paris where the king spends a significant amount of time.

It was after a lot of time that the king made a public statement regarding the issue. On Saturday, the king was seen on television at a cabinet meeting. However, there wasn't any sound.

On Tuesday, the king made a visit to a hospital to donate blood. However, at a time of crisis, the low visibility of a king is not something that the general public would appreciate. In fact, while the country is bearing the brunt of a devastating earthquake, officials of the country cannot do much because they are waiting for authorization from the king.

As per some officials of Morocco, the country is facing a time of extreme crisis and will be asking for aid as and when needed, further saying that the king was, from the beginning, guiding a response.

Knowing better about the king

On August 21, the Moroccan king turned 60. He stands as the most powerful and most prosperous individual in the North African country. The man holds a powerful position as he is not only the head of the armed forces, but also the Commander of the Faithful in Islam.

In his role as the head of the state, he looks after a constitutional monarchy, which is actually a semi-democracy. In this type of government, the real power is in the hands of ministers and advisers. However, the king's authorization for action is essential.

Moroccan people close to the government claim that the king is becoming harder and harder to reach. There is a lot of mystery surrounding the life of the king and the royal palace. It has been said that the health condition of the king was not good in the recent past. The king has had acute viral pneumonia and irregular heart rate. However, an official statement regarding the king's health conditions is not known.

In North Africa, Morocco is seen as a success story, especially because of its robust industry and huge tourist attraction. Morocco is also a trustworthy partner to the US. The country has been a strong supporter of Western countries in counterterrorism cooperation.

More than a decade ago, the king handled the situation of the Arab Spring comparatively better than the neighboring countries.

