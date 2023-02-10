Who Was Burt Bacharach? World Famous Composer And Songwriter Passed Away At 94

Burt Bacharach, the world-famous music composer and songwriter, passed away at 94 on 8 February 2023, Wednesday. Famous for his unforgettable melodies like "Walk on By," "Do You Know the Way to San Jose" and dozens of other hits the composer received Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards in his lifetime.

The passing of the songwriter was announced on Thursday by publicist Tina Brausam. He was at home in Los Angeles and died of natural causes.

The composer was praised globally over the past 70 years. It is said only a few including Lennon-McCartney, Carole King, and a handful of others rivaled his genius for instantly catchy songs.

He had a run of top 10 hits from the 1950s into the 21st century.

Burt wrote some of the greatest songs in the world, he was the Beethoven of pop. In 2015 he performed 'Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head' during the legend slot at Glastonbury.

Burt's music was heard everywhere from movie soundtracks and radios to home stereo systems and iPods. Generations from all across loved his music. Fans and dear ones dearly miss the legend.

Let us know more about the music icon.

Burt Bacharach: Early life and education

Born in Kansas City, Missouri, Bacharach grew up in Kew Gardens, Queens, New York City.

In 1946, he graduated from Forest Hills High School.

Son of Irma M. (née Freeman) and Mark Bertram "Bert" Bacharach.

His father was a well-known syndicated newspaper columnist.

His mother was an amateur painter and songwriter.

Bacharach learned piano during his childhood because of his mother.

He was born into a Jewish family.

Burt Bacharach: Musical Journey

Bacharach showed a keen interest in jazz as a teenager.

He disliked his classical piano lessons and often used a fake ID to gain admission into 52nd Street nightclubs.

His songwriting style was influenced by bebop musicians such as Dizzy Gillespie and Count Basie.

In 1948, Bacharach studied music at McGill University in Montreal, under Helmut Blume, at the Mannes School of Music in New York City.

He also attended the Music Academy of the West in Montecito, California.

He studied a range of music, including jazz harmony, which became important to his songs, which are generally considered pop music.

His composition teachers included Darius Milhaud, Henry Cowell, and Bohuslav Martinů.

Burt Bacharach: Career

Burt Freeman Bacharach was a six-time Grammy Award winner.

He was also a three-time Academy Award winner.

Bacharach's songs have been recorded by more than 1,000 different artists.

The composer also had written 73 US and 52 UK Top 40 hits.

He was one of the most important composers of 20th-century popular music.

Burt Bacharach: Biography

Burt Bacharach: Death

Bacharach died of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles, California on February 8, 2023, at the age of 94.

The passing of the songwriter was announced on Thursday by publicist Tina Brausam.

