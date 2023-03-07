Word Search Puzzle: How good are your eyes? Test yourself by finding 5 hidden words in 18 seconds!

Word Search Puzzle: Searching for hidden words is one of the most popular forms of Internet activity. It is a fun way to spend your free time and a good game to test your intelligence and observation skills.

The basic premise of a word search puzzle game is based on spotting the hidden words in a grid of letters.

It is an interesting type of puzzle-solving that will improve your concentration and observation skills.

Want to test your observation skills?

Try this word search puzzle now.

Word Search Puzzle - Spot 5 Hidden Words In 18 Seconds!

Let’s take a look at today’s word puzzle.

You can see a 8x8 grid of letters in this image. There are 5 words hidden in this word search puzzle grid. Can you spot them all?

You have to spot all 5 words in the allotted time. We are giving you 18 seconds to spot the words in the puzzle.

This word search puzzle game is a great way to test an individual’s observational skills and vocabulary.

The key to solving this word search puzzle is to look for meaningful words by observing the letters from top to bottom, sideways, up and down, forwards and backward, and diagonally.

Look at the puzzle carefully and see if you can spot meaningful words in it.

This is a simple challenge and people with great observational skills and vocabulary can easily spot the hidden words in less than the given time.

Hurry up and spot all the words.

The clock’s ticking!

The solution to this word search game has been provided at the end. However, we will ask you to refrain from scrolling straight to the answer, without solving this puzzle by yourself first. If you cheat, this puzzle will not improve your observational skills.

However, if you are unable to spot all the hidden words in the given time, then that is no problem. You can scroll down to see the solution to this word search puzzle.

How many words have you found so far?

The time’s about to end!

3…

2…

… and 1

Time’s up, guys!

Some of you might have been able to spot all words in the given time. Congratulations to them. Some of you might have found few or no words at all. In case you were unable to spot all the hidden words, scroll down to see the solution.

Spot 5 Hidden Words In 18 Seconds- Solution

The following words were hidden in this word search puzzle.\

COLORS

FESTIVAL

RAINBOW

SWEETS

WATER

We hope you liked this word search puzzle.

