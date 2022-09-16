Wordle 454 Isn’t A Very Common Word! Need Help? Check Hints And Answer Here

Hi Wordle lovers,

Every day the game comes with a new challenge and engages you for hours. But hey, today’s word may demand an entire day as it is not easy to crack. Don’t believe us? Try using a few of your 6 chances to guess it. Or, you can always go for a smarter approach, that is, check our spicy hints and clues to crack the word in just seconds.

Why Do You Need Hints?

There are millions of words in the English language and nobody knows them all. Out of these, a great number of them would be 5-letter words. Now, Wordle presented by The NewYork Times brings to you a new word to crack every day. Guessing it right in the first go is just a fluke, and managing to crack it after several failed attempts is pretty hard. Thus you require hints to crack it.

Another reason why you may require to check the hints, especially the ones we present to you, is that they make your Wordle experience even more exciting. Our hints compel you to think hard and crack the word. And oh, how can you miss the magic of our Super Clue? After our 5 exciting hints, we present to you that one special Super Clue that helps you get that winning scratch.

Now that you are all warmed up, let’s get into the hints right away!

Hint 1:

The 3rd and the 5th letter are the same.

Hint 2:

The word has either a “P” or a “T”.

Hint 3:

There are two vowels in the word.

Hint 4:

One of the vowels from the word is also present in the word “Wordle”. This vowel is placed at the 4th position.

Hint 5:

The word is actually a stationery item used to sharpen your pencils.











Wordle 454 For September 16, 2022- The Super Clue

The Super Clue for Wordle 454 For September 16, 2022 is

The spelling of the word is similar to that of the word, PAPER.

Wordle 454 For September 16, 2022- ANSWER

The answer for Wordle 454 For September 16, 2022 is PARER.