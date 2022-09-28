Wordle #466 September 28: Hints and Answers

Wordle Today: Solving online puzzles has now become a favorite past-time of the internet. People are crazy for puzzles that challenge their creativity, intellect, and problem-solving abilities. One such popular puzzle is Wordle, introduced by the New York Times.

Ever since its inception, wordle has taken the world by storm. Puzzle lovers love the challenge every wordle brings with it. Many can solve the word puzzle almost instantly. However, some may need a small clue or a hint to solve the puzzle.

Today's Wordle #466 is available on New York Times website.

Today we are bringing you clues for today’s wordle number #466 of 28th September to help you solve the puzzle faster. We also have answers for those who were unable to solve it.

Keep reading to find the clues. The answer is given at the end.

Wordle #466 28th September Clues:

Wordle 466 28th September clues and answers.

Today’s wordle has 5 letters.

A vowel is repeated twice.

A, e, i, and o are not in the word.

The word means to take over something.

The first letter of the wordle is the vowel that is repeated twice.

Wordle #466 28th September Answer:

We hope that you must have guessed the answer by now. But if you have not, we are here to help. Wordle #466 28th September, the answer is:

USURP

Puzzles are as challenging as they are fun. They can help improve your problem-solving abilities, observation skills, reasoning, and vocabulary building, and also help in relaxing your mind. Try other puzzles and brain teasers here.

Math Riddles: Missing Number Series Puzzles, Difficulty Level Hard