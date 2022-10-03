Wordle Today #471 03 October: Clues and Answer

Wordle Today: Solving online puzzles has now become a favorite past-time of the internet. People are crazy for puzzles that challenge their creativity, intellect, and problem-solving abilities. One such popular puzzle is Wordle, introduced by the New York Times.

Ever since its inception, Wordle has taken the world by storm.

Puzzle lovers love the challenge every wordle brings with it. Many can solve the word puzzle almost instantly. However, some may need a small clue or a hint to solve the puzzle.

Today we are bringing you clues for today’s Wordle number 471 of 03rd October to help you solve the puzzle faster. We also have answers for those who were unable to solve it.

Keep reading to find the clues.

The answer is given at the end.

Wordle Today #471 03 October Clues

Following are the clues to today’s Wordle no. 471 to guide you:

Today’s wordle has 5 letters.

The 3rd letter of this word is a vowel.

Today’s word is also the name of a famous English musician and actor.

If you remove the second letter of today’s Wordle, it becomes a verb which means “to make musical sounds.”

Here you go with the clues for today’s Wordle 471. But if you are still unable to guess the word, scroll down to reveal the answer.

Wordle Today #471 03 October Answer

We hope that you must have guessed the answer by now. But if you have not, we are here to help.

The answer to wordle #471 03rd October is:

STING

We hope that we were able to help you with today’s Wordle’s clues and answers.





