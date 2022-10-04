World Animal Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Images, WhatsApp Status to share on October 4

World Animal Day quotes: World Animal Day is observed every year on October 4 to educate people about the significance of animals and their well-being. World Animal Day 2022 highlights the fact that animals have as much worth as humans and there is a need to respect their rights as well. Animal day also urges people to adhere to the animal welfare rules in the modern progressive society. World Animal Day 2022 quotes, wishes, messages, images, WhatsApp Status helps in spreading this message further and encourage the governments to take significant actions for animal right protection.

Check World Animal Day 2022 quotes, wishes, messages, images, WhatsApp status below and share them with your family and friends who are also animal lovers to celebrate World Animal Day on October 4.

World Animal Day 2022: Why the day is celebrated on October 4?

World Animal Day was celebrated for the first time on March 24, 1925, in Berlin, Germany. It was an initiative by cynologist Heinrich Zimmerman whose purpose was to use this occasion to spread awareness about the welfare of animals. Notably, more than 5,000 people attended the first event and also offered their support for the cause.

World Animal Day is significant as it reminds how animals improve our lives. The day also aims to motivate various communities and groups against brutal behavior towards animals.

World Animal Day 2022: Wishes and Messages

1. Happy World Animal Day! If a government can assure and preserve the rights of all its humans, it is well positioned to safeguard the rights of all animals.

2. Only beautiful animals or unattractive humans wear fur. Be lovely on World Animal Day and start saving and safeguarding animals.

3. Greetings on World Animal Day! Let us utilise this fantastic chance to raise awareness about the necessity of preserving animals and rescuing them from abuse or mistreatment.

4. Happy World Animal Day! Let us put a stop to our thirst for more and establish animal rights and welfare regulations for preserving and safeguarding diverse kinds of nature.

5. We may embrace World Animal Day to create or bring about change in the world, making it a safer and better environment for all beings on the globe - Happy World Animal Day.

World Animal Day 2022 Quotes

1. "Animals are reliable, many full of love, true in their affections, predictable in their actions, grateful and loyal. Difficult standards for people to live up to." -Alfred A. Montapert

2. "Until one has loved an animal, a part of one's soul remains unawakened." -Anatole France

3. "Pets are humanizing. They remind us we have an obligation and responsibility to preserve and nurture and care for all life." -James Cromwell

4. "The love for all living creatures is the most noble attribute of man." - Charles Darwin

5. "Animals are such agreeable friends? they ask no questions, they pass no criticisms." -George Eliot

