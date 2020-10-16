World Food Day 2020: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status, Poems, Significance and more

World Food Day 2020: It is observed on 16 October and calls for global solidarity to help all populations and especially the most vulnerable, to recover from the crisis. Also, to make food systems more resilient and robust so that they can withstand increasing volatility and climate shocks, deliver affordable and healthy diets for all, decent livelihoods for food system workers.

The theme of World Food Day 2020 is "Grow, Nourish, Sustain Together. Our Actions are Our Future".

To mark FAO’s 75th anniversary during the global World Food Day ceremony on 16 October, FAO Special Ambassadors heads of the Rome-Based UN agencies, and other keynote speakers will join FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu. It will be a digital event which will also include messages and calls to action from His Holiness Pope Francis, the President of the Republic of Italy, and the UN Secretary-General to ensure that everyone, everywhere, recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic and has access to the safe, healthy and nutritious food they need.

World Food Day 2020: Current Theme, History, and Objectives

World Food Day 2020: Quotes

1. “We all eat, and it would be a sad waste of an opportunity to eat badly.” - Anna Thomas

2. "All happiness depends on a leisurely breakfast." - John Gunther

3. "People who love to eat are always the best people." - Julia Child

4. “If more of us valued food and cheer and song above hoarded gold, it would be a merrier world.”- J.R.R. Tolkien

5. “All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn't hurt." - Charles M. Schulz

6. “One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well.”- Virginia Woolf, A Room of One's Own.

7. “After a good dinner one can forgive anybody, even one's own relations.”- Oscar Wilde

8. “Pull up a chair. Take a taste. Come join us. Life is so endlessly delicious.”- Ruth Reichl

9. “The only time to eat diet food is while you're waiting for the steak to cook.”- Julia Child

10. “I am a better person when I have less on my plate.”- Elizabeth Gilbert

11. “Vegetables are a must on a diet. I suggest carrot cake, zucchini bread, and pumpkin pie.” - Jim Davis

12. “Food is symbolic of love when words are inadequate.” - Alan D. Wolfelt1

13. “Part of the secret to success in life is to eat what you like and let the food fight it out inside.” - Mark Twain Via

14. “Soup is just a way of screwing you out of a meal.” - Jay Leno

15. “There is no sincerer love than the love of food.” - George Bernard Shaw

World Food Day 2020: Wishes

1. Food indicates love when words fail to define it Sending you warm wishes on World Food Day…. Enjoy food with happiness!

2. It is our main responsibility to strike a balance between those who are hungry and those who are treated with the best of the cuisines… Let us be more responsible, let us give and feed the hungry, let us share our food. Happy World Food Day!

3. A happier life is to eat what you like and let the food fight it out inside. Warm wishes on World Food Day!

4. Food, It’s not only about nutrients and calories. It’s about sharing. It’s about honesty. It’s about identity. Happy World Food Day!

5. We must always respect the food we get because it is the blessing of God and love from someone who cares for us. Happy World Food Day!

6. Let us not forget to celebrate Food because that is the most important lifeline. Warm wishes on World Food Day!

7. Blessed are those who get to enjoy three meals every day, let us thank God for blessing us with food. Happy World Food Day!

8. Food that we have on our plate is a result of an immense amount of hard work that is put in at various stages consumes it with the utmost respect. Warm wishes on World Food Day!

9. Let take the oath that there are no more people hungry, let us act, let us protect, and let us feed them all. Happy World Food Day!

10. Are you looking to make your taste buds fly? Enjoy your favourite food on World Food Day!

World Food Day 2020: Poems

1.

Inviting a Friend to Supper

Tonight, grave sir, both my poor house, and I

Do equally desire your company;

Not that we think us worthy such a guest,

But that your worth will dignify our feast

With those that come, whose grace may make that seem

Something, which else could hope for no esteem.

It is the fair acceptance, sir, creates

The entertainment perfect, not the cates.

Yet shall you have, to rectify your palate,

An olive, capers, or some better salad

Ushering the mutton; with a short-legged hen,

If we can get her, full of eggs, and then

Lemons, and wine for sauce; to these a cony

Is not to be despaired of, for our money;

And, though fowl now be scarce, yet there are clerks,

The sky not falling, think we may have larks.

I’ll tell you of more, and lie, so you will come:

Of partridge, pheasant, woodcock, of which some

May yet be there, and godwit, if we can;

Knat, rail, and ruff too. Howsoe’er, my man

Shall read a piece of Virgil, Tacitus,

Livy, or of some better book to us,

Of which we’ll speak our minds, amidst our meat;

And I’ll profess no verses to repeat.

To this, if ought appear which I not know of,

That will the pastry, not my paper, show of.

Digestive cheese and fruit there sure will be;

But that which most doth take my Muse and me,

Is a pure cup of rich Canary wine,

Which is the Mermaid’s now, but shall be mine;

Of which had Horace, or Anacreon tasted,

Their lives, as so their lines, till now had lasted.

Tobacco, nectar, or the Thespian spring,

Are all but Luther's beer to this I sing.

Of this we will sup free, but moderately,

And we will have no Pooley, or Parrot by,

Nor shall our cups make any guilty men;

But, at our parting we will be as when

We innocently met. No simple word

That shall be uttered at our mirthful board,

Shall make us sad next morning or affright

The liberty that we’ll enjoy tonight.

By Ben Jonson

2.

Delicious

We all enjoy delicious food,

Makes us happy, fixes our mood.

It's all about the juicy taste,

Doesn't matter, where the food is placed.

We should consider, nutritional support,

We shall need it, if we engage in a sport.

Energy; food provides - plenty

Need a bit more, if we're over twenty.

A great dish, we should all savor,

Eat slowly, as we taste the flavor.

Choose our very favorite cuisine,

Is it red? Or is it green?

By unknown

3.

Fame is a fickle food

Upon a shifting plate

Whose table once a

Guest but not

The second time is set.

Whose crumbs the crows inspect

And with ironic caw

Flap past it to the Farmer's Corn--

Men eat of it and die.

By Emily Dickinson

